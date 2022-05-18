Pharmacy Information Systems Market is Expected to Witness High Growth USD 10.05 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Pharmacy Information Systems Market By Type (In-Patients And Out-Patients), End-User Applications (Into Hospitals & Pharmacies, Physicians Offices, And Paramedic Services), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2027

Newark, NJ, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global pharmacy information systems market is expected to grow from USD 4.71 billion in 2019 to USD 10.05 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.73% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America is the most significant player in terms of value, deployment and market share. This is mainly because of factors such as healthcare infrastructure, favourable government policies, increasing adoption of pharmacy information systems by the end-users, technological integration in the healthcare industry, healthcare data analytics for effective treatment plans and increasing cloud-based PIS systems. Asia-Pacific region is set to grow very high growth rate this is due to the supportive government policies, high growth potential in the region, increasing population and patients, increasing purchasing power by consumers, and hospitals adopting digital techniques to increase their efficiency.

Some of the key players in the pharmacy information market are Cerner Corporation, Carestream Health, ScriptPro LLC, Parata Systems, McKesson Corporation, Athenahealth, eClinical Works, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Swisslog and Epic Systems.

This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of types, deployment, end-user applications, and regions. The type segment includes in-patients and out-patients. The deployment segment includes web-based, on-premises, and cloud-based. The cloud-based PIS is anticipated to grow at highest growth rate this is because of through cloud-based deployment, one can access data anytime and anywhere. Based on end-user application, this segment is divided into hospitals & pharmacies, physicians offices, and paramedic services.

On August 2019, GE Healthcare launched India-based start-up collaboration programme, where Edison would work with start-ups to develop solutions on the Edison platform for some of the healthcare challenges existing today such as improving patient outcomes, pharmacy practices as well as the efficiency of clinical practice.

Texas-based Epicor Software Corporation helped Zitomer Pharmacy in New York to cut inventory by 15 %, which improved their cash flow. It also enhanced billing operations and assisted in better management of nearly 3,500 house-charge accounts.

Currently, due to the corona pandemic, demand and application for PIS will surge at a very high rate as the number of patients have gone up significantly.

The global pharmacy information systems market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

