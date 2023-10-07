Pharmacy employees at US Walgreens stores plan walkout -CNN

Signage is seen outside of a Walgreens, owned by the Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Pharmacy employees at some U.S. Walgreens stores, including pharmacists, technicians and support staff, are planning a walkout between Oct. 9 and 11, CNN reported on Friday, citing an organizer.

Some employees plan to walk out for just one day, while others expect to close their pharmacies for all three days, the report added.

According to the report, the walkout is in response to what pharmacy employees call burdensome prescription and vaccination expectations levied on pharmacists.

Walgreens did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

It follows a 72-hour strike by nurses, medical technicians and support staff at hundreds of Kaiser hospitals and clinics this week, the largest ever to hit the U.S. healthcare sector.

The strike by 75,000 healthcare workers against Kaiser Permanente drew to a close on Friday as the two sides agreed to resume stalled contract talks, although union officials warned of possible further walkouts to come.

(Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Rosalba O'Brien)