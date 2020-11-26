Pharmacovigilance Market Size Is Expected To Reach US$ 18.7 billion by 2030

insightSLICE
·5 min read

PUNE, India, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Global Pharmacovigilance Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The pharmacovigilance market size was estimated to be US$ 4.2 billion and is expected to reach US$ 18.7 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.6% through 2030. Pharmacovigilance can be defined as a pharmacological science related to prevention, collection, monitoring, detection, and assessment of adverse effects associated with any pharmaceutical products. This is commonly known as drug safety. The aim of Pharmacovigilance is to improve patient care and patient safety related to the use of medicines and to sustain public health programs by providing trustworthy, composed information for the effective evaluation of the risk-benefit portfolio of medicines. Each drug has some favorable as well as undesirable or unpleasant effects. Pharmacovigilance principally focuses on drug toxicity and adverse drug reactions (ADR).

View This Report With Table of Contents : https://www.insightslice.com/pharmacovigilance-market

During clinical trials in hospitals, pharmacies, and other healthcare sectors, some unwanted incidents are reported. Such events are covered under pharmacovigilance market. Pharmacovigilance market growth will be stimulated during the forecast period owing to increased requirement for acknowledgment and implementation of outsourcing services by healthcare companies. The primary goals of pharmacovigilance are to contribute to the assessment of advantage, damage, efficacy, and risk of medicines and encourage their reliable, logical, more effective and affordable use. Apart from that it also aims to promote awareness, education, and clinical training of pharmacovigilance and its effective communication to the public.

Access The Sample Pages of The Report : https://www.insightslice.com/request-sample/543

Increased Drug Consumption combined with Escalating Incidence of Diseases such as Hypertension, Diabetes, and Cardiac Disorders

Some of the major factors driving the market growth include growing occurrences of adverse drug reactions, increasing drug consumption, rising drug development rates, growing drug toxicity and rising trend of outsourcing pharmacovigilance services. Sedentary lifestyle, lack of physical activities, varying lifestyle patterns, and poor dietary habits leads to an escalating incidence of diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiac disorders. This results in significant upsurge in drug consumption which in turn implies to the high demand for drug monitoring and further promotes the growth of the pharmacovigilance market. With rising drug consumption, the need for the regular monitoring of drugs has also increased, ultimately boosting the growth of pharmacovigilance market. In addition, new drug development demands standardization to stimulate the overall pharmacovigilance market.

Pharmaceutical Companies are expected to hold the Highest Market Share in the End User Segment

Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to account for largest market share in 2019. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Moreover, the biotechnology segment is projected to witness tremendous growth during the period of research study. The role of pharmaceutical companies is to invest in the research and development of new compounds, introduction of new drugs in order to improve the patients’ health and quality of life, strictly conduct clinical trials, product development activities, and conduct relations with patients and with healthcare professionals in harmony with ethical and legal principles.

Related report :

Global Speech Voice Recognition Market : https://www.insightslice.com/speech-and-voice-recognition-market

Global Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market : https://www.insightslice.com/medical-oxygen-concentrators-market

Global Cold Laser Therapy Market : https://www.insightslice.com/cold-laser-therapy-market

Major pharmaceutical companies have highly experienced employees in pharmacovigilance within their research and development departments. This development has been propelled by the increased recognition of the pivotal role of pharmacovigilance, research, and marketing of a wide range of medicinal products and more rigorous and comprehensive regulatory conditions. Such developments that are taking place across the pharmaceutical companies are helping the pharmacovigilance market to grow significantly.

North America dominates the market and is expected to continue the dominance through Forecast Period

North America dominates the market for pharmacovigilance and is expected to continue its monopoly for a few more years as well. Owing to the ever-changing high costs of in-house pharmacovigilance activities, the pharmacovigilance system in the United States is progressing from playing a passive to a proactive role in the healthcare system. One out of three drugs in the United States may have safety issues, according to a 2017 publication in the Journal of American Medical Association. Therefore, there is a need to modify the existing protocols for quick communication between healthcare providers and the FDA. Furthermore, companies are expected to focus on extensive research activities for product innovations which is likely to poise a positive impact on the regional growth. Hence, United States is anticipated to hold a large market share in North America and is expected to record a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

The pharmacovigilance market is moderately competitive. It consists of several major companies. In terms of market share, a few of the major companies currently dominate the market and hold significant market share in the pharmacovigilance market.

Some of the major companies involved in global pharmacovigilance market include Accenture, ArisGlobal, BioClinica Inc., Capgemini, Cognizant, FMD K&L, IBM Corporation, ICON plc., IQVIA, ITClinical, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Linical Accelovance, PAREXEL International Corporation, TAKE Solutions Ltd., United BioSource Corporation, and Wipro Ltd.

Buy This Report : https://www.insightslice.com/buy-now/543

insightSLICE is a market intelligence and strategy consulting company. The company provides tailor-made and off the shelf market research studies. The prime focus of the company is on strategy consulting to provide end-to-end solutions. For more details please contact our research and consulting team at info@insightslice.com.

Contact Us:

Alex,
insightSLICE
Phone (USA) : +1 707 736 6633 Email address : alex@insightslice.com
Web: www.insightslice.com


Latest Stories

  • Tearful thousands bid farewell to Maradona in Argentina

    Tens of thousands of fans, many weeping but eager to honour Diego Maradona, filed past the coffin of Argentina's most iconic soccer star on Thursday, some confronting police who tried to maintain order.

  • The sports figures I'm thankful for in 2020

    Sue Bird, LeBron James and many others made 2020 a little more joyful.

  • Week 12 fantasy football rankings: In Keenan Allen we trust

    Helping you set your lineup as we trudge into a critical stretch on the fantasy football calendar.

  • Blaming Brady, Respect the Raiders & Bench Wentz | More Football

    The More Football crew dives into the Buccaneers' issues on offense, examine Taysom Hill's impressive start and discuss why Carson Wentz has full support from the Eagles despite his poor play.

  • Report: Another Ravens player tests positive for COVID-19 in ongoing team outbreak

    The Ravens' team-wide COVID-19 outbreak isn't slowing down yet.

  • Marc Gasol: Joining the Lakers in free agency was 'the right thing to do'

    Marc Gasol landed with the Lakers in free agency after a two-year stint with the Raptors.

  • Lightning, Mikhail Sergachev agree on 3-year extension

    Blossoming blue liner Mikhail Sergachev will return to the Tampa Bay Lightning on a shiny new $14.4 million contract.

  • Chris Boucher on new Raptors deal: "I don't want my mom to work no more"

    Chris Boucher addresses the media after re-signing with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year, $13.5-million contract.

  • Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul dies at 54 after medical emergency at team facility

    Markus Paul suffered a medical emergency at the team's practice facility on Tuesday, and was rushed to the hospital.

  • Eye injury ends Islanders' Johnny Boychuk's NHL career

    Johnny Boychuk's career has ended due to the long-term ramifications of an eye injury suffered last season.

  • Nike is taking an extra 20% off men's running gear during their Black Friday sale

    Enter code SHOP20 to save big at Nike.

  • Imagining NFL players as Thanksgiving dishes | FFSK

    In the FFSK Thanksgiving special, Matt Harmon and you, the people, compare your favorite NFL players to the dishes you probably can't wait to eat.

  • Take an extra 20% off women's sale styles during Nike's Black Friday savings event

    Enter code SHOP20 until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. EST to save an extra 20% off.

  • Canadian runner Seccafien overcomes mental anguish of 2 Australian lockdowns

    On a bright November morning in Australia, Andrea Seccafien takes a call from a Toronto reporter before a pair of late spring runs with temperatures set to reach 33C. "Never a rest day," said Canada's record holder in the women's half marathon. "To run more 5K to half marathon I need to run a lot." Seccafien doesn't mind the scorching heat now that she's finally training for a race — a half marathon Dec. 13 in the Australian island state of Tasmania — after two coronavirus pandemic lockdowns kept her out of competition from March through October. Seccafien's mental health suffered greatly through those months. Sharing a small apartment with fiancé Jamie Whitfield, she became overwhelmed by "a spiral of thoughts, a lot of worries" and took a break from training in June before the second lockdown of 111 days. Seccafien often wondered if the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics would indeed be held next summer. Would she get a chance to qualify for the Summer Games in the 10,000 metres? What would a long layoff mean for her career? Everything felt so much harder because my heart rate was always 20 beats over a normal amount. — Canadian runner Andrea Seccafien on training while struggling with mental health "I didn't know what was wrong [with me]. I was definitely dealing with a lot of anxiety but thankfully we have a really good support group with Athletics Canada," said Seccafien, who also began seeing a sports psychologist in Australia, where she has lived since late 2017 after Jamie landed a job as a post-doctoral researcher at the Melbourne campus of the Australian Catholic University. "I also wasn't sleeping well, so it was just a lot of things going on." During lockdown, Melbourne's five million residents could leave home to exercise outside and buy groceries but not travel further than five kilometres. Fortunately, there was 31 km stretch of running space for Seccafien on a nearby trail system. Still, the native of Guelph, Ont., faced many challenges. "Everything felt so much harder because my heart rate was always 20 beats over a normal amount," the 30-year-old recalled, her voice cracking with emotion. "My body was amped up all the time. 'Nerve-racking' without treatment "I would try to do a workout but running a time that would normally be very easy would feel as if I was doing a threshold or a pace faster and harder than a regular easy run." During tougher training sessions on the road, Jamie would bike alongside Seccafien and joined her on all long runs. "That was extremely helpful. It was really hard [emotionally] but we're a good team," said the Melbourne Track Club member, who found it "nerve-racking" running 150 km weekly and not being able to receive physio and massage therapy. Looking back, Seccafien realizes stepping away was necessary after struggling through training and not seeing improvement in her fitness. "When we went back into lockdown in July, it gave me time to train on my own, at my own pace and not compare myself to others, which was beneficial to getting back into fitness and confident again," said Seccafien, who also focused on meditation and her daily training responsibilities to work through the anxiety. "I think if I had to go back training [with my group] it would have spiraled again. Now, I feel normal." Seccafien is also in good physical health after tearing her right plantar — the ligament connecting the heel bone to your toes — in September 2018. After attempts to run through the pain led to a stress reaction (deep bone bruise) and prevented her from racing the 10,000, Seccafien reinjured the plantar while finishing second in the 5,000 at the Canadian championships in Montreal on July 25, 2019. She recovered to run two personal-best times in three days that October in Doha, Qatar — 15:04.67 in the semifinals to shave nearly four seconds off her PB and hit the 15:10 Olympic standard, then clocking her first-ever sub-15-minute 5,000 to place 13th in her first world final. WATCH | Andrea Seccafien runs sub-15-minute 5,000m for 1st time: "You always want to finish higher, so the goal in Tokyo would be top eight or 10," said Seccafien, who was 20th at her 2016 Olympic debut in Rio. "In Rio I was so green. I was making moves and wasting energy. Now, I feel I've learned how to run those [championship] races." In Tasmania, the former University of Toronto Track Club runner will race for the first time since setting a 33:05 PB in the 10K on Feb. 23, three weeks after taking down Natasha Wodak's Canadian half marathon record in 1:09:38 at the Kagawa Marugame International Half Marathon in Japan. "Since August, I have had a consistent block of training and I do think I'm quite fit, so there is no reason it shouldn't go well," said Seccafien, who remains hopeful of running the 5,000 and 10,000 in Tokyo. "I don't know if it'll be a Canadian record race, but I hope to be around that time."

  • Johnny Manziel says he '100 percent' lost his Browns teammates' respect with off-field antics

    The draft bust admitted he wasted two years of Browns great Joe Thomas' career.

  • NBA rumor and transaction tracker: Warriors granted $9.3 million exception for injured Klay Thompson

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • LaVar Ball admits 1-on-1 game against Michael Jordan isn't happening, for obvious reasons

    LaVar Ball acknowledged a small bit of reality on Tuesday.

  • Reds acquire Hoffman | FastCast

    The Reds acquire Jeff Hoffman and Case Williams from the Rockies for Robert Stephenson and Jameson Hannah on this edition of FastCast

  • Michael Jordan donates $2 million in proceeds from 'The Last Dance' to food banks

    Jordan has pledged he won't keep a cent from the ESPN docuseries.

  • Dwight Howard said Doc Rivers, 76ers were only team to reach out to him during free agency

    Dwight Howard apparently thought that he had a deal to return to the Lakers, and even tweeted out that he was staying put before landing in Philadelphia.