Pharmacists prescribing drugs for millions ‘could fuel wave of superbugs’

Allowing pharmacists to prescribe drugs for millions of patients could fuel a wave of superbugs, experts fear.

Health officials have announced plans for patients suffering from common ailments to bypass the GP for treatment in a bid to relieve pressures on surgeries and speed up access for help.

In addition, regulators are examining whether more drugs could be taken off prescription, allowing the public to receive treatment more easily.

But experts in antimicrobial resistance fear the changes could result in over-prescribing of drugs which should only be used sparingly.

Jonathan Pearce, the chief executive of the charity Antibiotic Research UK, said the shift to remote GP consultations already appeared to be fuelling a rise in prescribing, and warned against any further dropping of prescription thresholds.

He also warned that pharmacists could struggle to spot some conditions - such as complex urinary tract infections - unless they have full access to patient records and better diagnostic processes.

‘We must not create an expectation of on tap antibiotics’

Mr Pearce said: “The threshold for prescribing antibiotics has already reduced due to patient access to telephone and online consultations, including from private online providers.

“Rather than increasing the threshold, pharmacists should be supported to run trialled and tested stewardship schemes, supported with robust diagnostic tests. Patients must receive the most appropriate treatment, which will often not be antibiotics.”

The charity, which represents leading UK researchers, scientists and doctors with an interest in antibiotic resistance, said the publicity about the new schemes could mean the public expects pharmacists to be far more liberal in prescribing such drugs.

Mr Pearce said: “It is vital that we communicate clearly to the public at large what sensible and effective antibiotic usage looks like. We must not create an expectation of ‘on tap’ or ‘over the counter’ antibiotics.”

Nigel Edwards, chief executive of the think tank The Nuffield Trust, called for the roll-out of the schemes to be implemented carefully.

“Prescribing and outcomes for patients will need to be carefully monitored to ensure antibiotics aren’t overused,” he said.

Global research has found that antibiotics are failing to work in a fifth of patients who suffer an infection after hospital surgery, with warnings that drug resistance is being fuelled by over-prescribing.

The last decade has seen major campaigns emphasizing the importance of limiting the use of such drugs, with GPs encouraged to resist patients pushing for antibiotics.

Last year, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warned that antibiotic resistant superbugs are killing as many people in Europe each year as flu, HIV and tuberculosis combined.

The new NHS plan, backed by £645 million over two years, will allow pharmacies to provide prescriptions without patients needing to see a GP for seven conditions – sinusitis, sore throat, earache, infected insect bites, impetigo, shingles, and uncomplicated urinary tract infections.

Announcing the scheme, health officials said: “NHS England will also support research to ensure a consistent approach to antibiotic and antiviral use between general practice and community pharmacy.”

The research is due to be commissioned after a consultation on the proposals takes place.

