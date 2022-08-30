Pharmacists Database List of Emails, Phone Numbers, Contact Information

Heartbeat.AI
·8 min read

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / The pharmacist's database list contains over 359,000 verified email addresses, cell phone numbers, and mailing addresses of every licensed pharmacist providing prescription medications in the United States. This includes pharmacists, pharmacist associates, Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD), community and clinical pharmacists, pharmacy assistants, pharmacy technicians, and more. This healthcare contact information database list can help you find a specific pharmacist by location and specialty. Whether you are a healthcare recruiter wanting to recruit pharmacists to hire, a marketer looking to target pharmacists to sell to, or a consumer looking to find a pharmacist or pharmacy near you, Heartbeat.AI's pharmacist database is the solution.

Heartbeat.AI, Monday, August 29, 2022, Press release picture
Search the Pharmacists' database list for email addresses, cell phone numbers, and other pharmacist contact information, including pharmacy locations. Image Credit: 123RF / WaveBreakMediaMicro.

What Do Pharmacists Do?

Pharmacists dispense prescription medications to patients and offer expertise in the safe use of prescriptions. They also may conduct health and wellness screenings, provide immunizations, oversee the medications given to patients, and provide advice on healthy lifestyles.

Some pharmacists who own their pharmacy or manage a chain pharmacy spend time on business activities, such as inventory management. With most prescription drugs and medicine, pharmacists use standard dosages from pharmaceutical companies. However, some pharmacists create customized medications by mixing ingredients themselves, a process known as compounding.

Checklist of Pharmacist Duties

The daily schedule of work pharmacists perform consists of the following:

- Fill prescriptions, verifying instructions from physicians on the proper amounts of medication to give to patients.

- Check whether prescriptions will interact negatively with other drugs that a patient is taking or any medical conditions the patient has.

- Instruct patients on how and when to take a prescribed medicine and inform them about potential side effects from taking the medicine.

- Give flu shots and, in most states, other vaccinations.

- Advise patients about general health topics, such as diet, exercise, and managing stress, and on other issues, such as what equipment or supplies would be best to treat a health problem.

- Complete insurance forms and work with insurance companies to ensure that patients get the medicines they need.

- Oversee the work of pharmacy technicians and pharmacists in training (interns).

- Keep records and do other administrative tasks.

- Teach other healthcare practitioners about proper medication therapies for patients.

Types of Pharmacists

Community Pharmacists work in retail stores such as chain drug stores or independently owned pharmacies. They dispense medications to patients and answer any questions that patients may have about prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, or any health concerns that the patient may have. They also may provide some primary care services such as giving flu shots.

Clinical Pharmacists work in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare settings. They spend little time dispensing prescriptions. Instead, they are involved in direct patient care. Clinical pharmacists may go on rounds in a hospital with a physician or healthcare team. They recommend medications to give to patients and oversee the dosage and timing of the delivery of those medications. They also may conduct some medical tests and offer advice to patients. For example, pharmacists working in a diabetes clinic may counsel patients on how and when to take medications, suggest healthy food choices, and monitor patients' blood sugar.

Consultant Pharmacists advise healthcare facilities or insurance providers on patient medication use or improving pharmacy services. They also may give advice directly to patients, such as helping seniors manage their prescriptions.

Pharmaceutical Industry Pharmacists work in areas such as marketing, sales, or research and development. They may design or conduct clinical drug trials and help to develop new drugs. They may also help to establish safety regulations and ensure quality control for drugs.

Top 10 Pharmacy / Drug Store Chains in the U.S.

The top pharmacy and drug store chain locations in the United States by number of locations, number of pharmacists employed, and by revenue, are:

  1. Walgreens Pharmacy (walgreens.com)

  2. CVS Health Pharmacy (cvshealth.com)

  3. Walmart Pharmacy (walmart.com)

  4. Rite Aid Pharmacy (riteaid.com)

  5. Kroger Pharmacy (thekrogerco.com)

  6. Albertsons Pharmacy (albertsons.com)

  7. AmerisourceBergen Pharmacy (amerisourcebergen.com)

  8. Publix Pharmacy (publix.com)

  9. McKesson Pharmacy (mckesson.com)

  10. Costco Pharmacy (costco.com)

Pharmacists Phone Numbers

A marketing solution for businesses wanting to reach pharmacists in the healthcare industry, such as pharmacists, pharmacist associates, pharmacy assistants, pharmacy technicians, or other medical experts, is a medical list of pharmacists made up of top pharmacists' email addresses and mobile phone numbers. Finding this contact information can be challenging because pharmacists and healthcare providers usually do not share their personal email addresses, mobile phone numbers, landlines, direct telephone numbers, or even mailing addresses.

"With over 359,000 pharmacists and 11 million healthcare providers available for quick search lookups, Heartbeat.AI's pharmacist phone number and email database is one of the largest databases of pharmacists and healthcare professionals in the United States," said Ben Argeband, Founder and CEO of Heartbeat.AI.

Find a Pharmacist or Pharmacy Location

The ideal way for marketers, sales professionals, or healthcare recruiters to get in touch with pharmacists, pharmacist associates, doctor of pharmacy (Pharm.D.), community and clinical pharmacists, pharmacy assistants, pharmacy technicians, healthcare providers, and other medical professionals, is by using a pharmacist email list or medical list of pharmacists. The database of pharmacists from Heartbeat.AI has over 359,000 verified email addresses, cell phone numbers, and other pharmacist specific medical and surgical data with an accuracy rate of more than 95%.

The ideal users of this pharmacist database are those who want to contact pharmacists and other healthcare professionals such as physicians, nurses, and dentists. Targeting pharmacists is ideal, as this list contains all licensed pharmacists in the United States.

Search for Pharmacists By Specialty or Prescription

Some pharmacists have the abbreviation PharmD or Pharm.D. after their name. For Pharmacists, "PharmD" refers to "Doctor of Pharmacy". To become a licensed pharmacist, educational requirements include obtaining a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) professional doctorate degree. After obtaining a PharmD degree and passing the proper licensure examinations, a pharmacist can practice pharmacy in the US. Depending on the state they are located, they often are required to join the State Board of Pharmacy.

List of Physician Assistant (PA) National Organizations

The main national organizations serving pharmacists include:

  • American Pharmacists Association (APhA)

  • National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA)

  • American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP)

  • American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP)

The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) is the largest association of pharmacists in the United States and is the only organization advancing the entire pharmacy profession. APhA prepares members to thrive at every career stage and in every pharmacy setting with world-class continuing education, transformative events, unique practice tools, and timely solutions to complex challenges.

Sometimes you may need to find a pharmacist near you that is a pharmacy specialist in a certain healthcare profession. If you have to try and find the phone number by searching Google, or having purchased an outdated list in the past, this could be frustrating and a waste of time.

To reach your target pharmacist demographic more effectively, you can use the Heartbeat.AI database as part of your marketing plan or recruiting campaign. Easily find, sort, and filter a pharmacist or any healthcare professional by specialty. The pharmacist mailing database is a time-saving resource for sales and marketing teams seeking medical leads because it can be converted into sales in less time. Access the database for finding a pharmacist by specialty using this medical list of pharmacists.

Lookup Pharmacists Near Me

Consumers can find a pharmacist or pharmacy near them by using the pharmacist phone numbers directory. Filter the database by location and search for the pharmacists in your local area. To locate a pharmacist by name, with a few clicks you can find a list of pharmacists or pharmacies in the database by filtering by their first name, last name, specialty area, credentials, and more. Finding a pharmacist by the types of insurance accepted, is another good way to find a healthcare professional near you.

About Heartbeat AI's Pharmacist Database Lists

Heartbeat.AI is an easy-to-use searchable database of over 11+ million licensed healthcare providers in the United States. Quickly lookup and search healthcare providers verified personal and business contact information. Compile medical lists with speed and accuracy, unrivaled by other platforms.

Eliminate your prospecting, sourcing, or recruiting time. If you are a healthcare, medical, or pharmaceutical sales rep or recruiter, you have an instant competitive advantage when engaging hard-to-reach healthcare providers. You close more deals with short sales cycles. Bring on more new hires, fill open positions in shorter time frames, all through active and passive recruitment.

Healthcare Industry Problem: Only 30% of healthcare providers have a LinkedIn account, making outreach overly competitive and exhausting to search, discover, and connect with the hidden 70% that do not have social media profiles.

Heartbeat.AI Solution: Aggregates 100% of American healthcare providers with matching cell phone numbers and personal email addresses, reducing your sales prospecting time or recruiting time-to-hire by up to 10x or more.

Heartbeat.AI by the Numbers: 11+ million USA Healthcare Professionals, 8.8+ million Direct Cell / Mobile Phone Numbers, 9.3+ million Personal Email Addresses, 6+ million Direct Dial Telephone Numbers, plus search by 22 filters and over 850+ healthcare taxonomy specialty are data points to customize your medical list in minutes.

CONTACT:
Heartbeat.AI
Drew Clark
VP of Enterprise Partnerships
332-333-4114
drew@heartbeat.ai

Schedule a Free Trial or Demo of the Heartbeat.AI Healthcare Platform to Create Your Own Custom Pharmacist and Pharmacy Mailing Lists:
https://www.Heartbeat.ai/contact

SOURCE: Heartbeat.AI



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713963/Pharmacists-Database-List-of-Emails-Phone-Numbers-Contact-Information

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship delayed

    ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Thomas was a tap-in away from polishing off a 7-under 63. And then the horn sounded Saturday signaling a stop in play because of storms near the Tour Championship. He had to wait until Sunday to not only finish, but to figure out where it left him in pursuit of the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize. Scottie Scheffler was still in the lead, barely. Xander Schauffele was still on his heels, even tying him ever so briefly. They were on the 13th hole and among 10 players who