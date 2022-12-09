Pharmacists call for urgent action on shortage of antibiotics to treat children with Strep A

Suzanne Baum
·5 min read
A microscopic image of Strep A - AP
A microscopic image of Strep A - AP

A large family-run chemist has run out of antibiotics to treat children who may have Strep A, it has emerged.

The Government has repeatedly issued reassurances that there are plentiful supplies of antibiotics that can treat Strep A, despite pharmacists reporting depleted stocks and supply issues.

Pharmacist Panasha Desai, who runs Landys in Temple Fortune, North-West London, rebukes this message which she feels is deeply misleading.

Shelves, normally full of penicillin and amoxicillin, lie empty, with computer screens showing nothing in stock when the pharmacist tries to look for supplies.

“We use six different suppliers – including Alliance, which supplies Boots - and cannot obtain either suspension for children,” said Ms Desai. “I don’t know where the Government is getting their information from.”

The 40-year-old - whose family have run the chemist for decades - is understandably worried.

She said: “We are unable to dispense prescriptions for antibiotics to children that may truly have Strep A and who won’t know until it’s too late and they may become seriously unwell.”

Queues of people with prescriptions for antibiotics were being turned away due to a lack of stock.

“It is hugely worrying for us and obviously very scary and upsetting for our customers,” Ms Desai said.

She is aware that some parents may be panic buying but said she has not experienced anything like this in her 15-year career.

“Normally if I want to order 100 bottles of antibiotics in a day I can," she said. “Now, everywhere has nothing.

“We have spoken to lots of other chemists in the area and everyone is experiencing the same thing.”

On a normal day, the chemist may prescribe five or six penicillin bottles but now demand for the drugs from concerned parents has skyrocketed.

Amoxicillin and pen V, which come in both tablet and liquid suspension form to help children take them, are out of stock. Strep A is susceptible to a wide range of drugs, however, including azithromycin and clarithromycin but Ms Desai said using these is not ideal and that GPs are not readily prescribing them yet.

“They are pretty heavy-duty meds,” she said. “For example, in the first round of Covid when things were bad azithromycin was given to patients in hospital. It is a heavy-duty medication.

“We don’t want to have to send our customers away, it is heartbreaking. The conflicting and incorrect message from the Government is totally wrong and dangerous.”

Amo Sohal, who owns Kitsons Pharmacy in Worcester, is also urging the Government to get on top of the supply issues.

"I have never seen this sort of shortage before," he said. "The situation has changed a lot in the last 48 hours.

"People are coming to us with prescriptions that we just can't get hold of from our suppliers.

"It's so difficult when you can't get prescriptions for people who need them. It is a very worrying picture, and we need support."

Doctors can only write a prescription for one specific drug, such as amoxicillin, and if this is out of stock a pharmacist is unable to provide it they do not have the ability to give out a similar drug to treat the issue. The patient must get a different prescription or find the named drug elsewhere.

This lack of flexibility is leading to frustration among GPs and pharmacists alike.

Tablet forms of the antibiotics can be provided to children while parents have been told they can grind up the tablets or dissolve them in blackcurrant squash or sprinkle into jam to help mask the bitter taste.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairman of the Royal College of GPs, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that she has spoken to Sir Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer, and the head of UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to give pharmacists more flexibility in their prescriptions in order to better meet soaring demand for Strep A antibiotics.

"Through their regulation, pharmacists can't dispense something different to what's on the prescription," she said.

"I think it does need to be looked at and, in fact, I've spoken to Susan Hopkins, the medical director of the UKHSA [UK Health Security Agency], about this [on Wednesday], and to Chris Whitty as well.

"Because I think that not only do pharmacists need to be able to dispense a different formulation of that antibiotic, but if that antibiotic is just not available, there are other alternatives that are just as good."

It is understood this change would require regulatory approval from NICE.

David Webb, the chief pharmaceutical officer for England, has said there is “sufficient stock” for the NHS but admitted the increased demand has caused “a temporary interruption of supply of some relevant antibiotics” to some local pharmacy teams.

There is a short-term issue with a sugar-based liquid form of amoxicillin, which is designed to taste nicer for children, but sugar-free versions are available.

It is understood that liquid forms of pen V, the first choice drug for Strep A, has seen a sharp increase in demand over the last week which has depleted wholesaler stock levels rapidly and “replenishments haven’t kept in step with demand”.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: "There is no supplier shortage of antibiotics available to treat Strep A. As the Secretary of State said, we sometimes have surges for products and increased demand means some pharmacies are having difficulties obtaining certain antibiotics.

“We are working urgently with manufacturers and wholesalers to explore what can be done to expedite deliveries and bring forward stock they have to help ensure it gets to where it’s needed, to meet demand as quickly as possible and support access to these vital medicines.”

