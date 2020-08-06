Pharmacists call for powers to change prescriptions to 'reduce time-wasting'

The proposed shake-up would allow pharmacists to dispense another generic version of a medicine on prescription without having to contact the prescriber every time - PA

Pharmacists have called for powers to change prescriptions as part of an effort to “reduce time-wasting” in cases of medication shortages.

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) said community pharmacists should be able to make changes to quantities, strength and formulation of the medicine dispensed.

The proposed shake-up would also allow pharmacists to dispense another generic version of a medicine on prescription without having to contact the prescriber every time.

It has been claimed by the industry body that the current regime is a “waste of everyone’s time” and labours the process of providing medicines to patients if the item prescribed was in short supply or out of stock.

Pharmacists believe this would speed up access to medicines for patients, reduce the workload of GPs and give pharmacists more face-to-face time with patients.

The call for changes comes after one of the busiest periods many community pharmacies have experienced in recent years as patients rushed to secure medication at the start of the pandemic.

In May, the Telegraph revealed that a record number of prescriptions were issued as Britain entered lockdown, fuelling fears of medication shortages as patients sought to stockpile.

RPS director of pharmacy Robbie Turner said pharmacists have experienced "plenty" of difficulties supplying medicines during the coronavirus pandemic and in the run-up to Brexit, and they need more flexibility under the law to make simple changes to prescriptions that help patients.

Mr Turner said: "At present, if a patient arrives with a prescription for one pack of 400mg strength tablets which is out of stock, we're not allowed to alter the prescription so we can provide them with two packets of the 200mg version, which are in stock.

"Neither are we allowed to change the formulation, so if they're prescribed capsules which are unavailable, we can't provide them with tablets or a liquid version of the same medicine."

He said pharmacists have to tell the patient they cannot have what has been prescribed and will face delays in receiving their medicine.

The pharmacists then have to contact other pharmacies to see if they have any stock they can send, ask the manufacturer for help or call the patient's GP and arrange for an alternative to be prescribed.

"This is a waste of everyone's time when the answer is already sitting there on the shelf.

"At a time when primary care services are under enormous pressure, it's right to address this imbalance.

"The law should be changed so when there are supply problems pharmacists can use their professional judgement to make simple, specific changes to prescriptions for the benefit of all.

"Pharmacists in hospital, and in community pharmacies in Scotland already routinely alter prescriptions for the benefit of patients.

"All pharmacists should be allowed to minimise the impact of medicine shortages on patient care," Mr Turner said.