Pharmaceutical Processing Equipment Seals Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% to Reach 0.9 Bn in 2027

The global pharmaceutical processing equipment seals market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 0.9 billion in 2027, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on The global pharmaceutical processing equipment seals market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the global pharmaceutical processing equipment seals market is driven by a host of factors. Below mentioned are a few factors-

  • The pharmaceutical processing equipment seals market has been growing with the use of new technological equipment to produce pharmaceutical products in bulk quantities with higher quality.

  • The global spread of the pandemic boosted the market, with pharmaceutical producing companies establishing new production plants and upgrading old ones to meet the increased demand for pharmaceutical products worldwide and boost their production capacity.

  • Many vaccine manufacturers established new manufacturing plants in order to increase vaccine supply worldwide. As a result, the pharmaceutical processing equipment seals market grew faster in 2021 than it did in 2020.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the global pharmaceutical processing equipment seals market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • Product Type – O-rings, Gaskets, Lip Seals, Profile Seals, and Others.

  • Material Type – Elastomeric Seals, Thermoplastic Seals, and Metallic Seals.

  • Motion Type – Static Seals, Linear Seals, and Rotary Seals.

  • Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Market Segments' Analysis

Based on the product type, the profile seals are expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. Profile seals are used in various packaging and processing equipment in the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing production and supply of pharmaceutical products by the majority of manufacturers are likely to contribute to the market dominance of profile seals.

Based on the material type, the elastomeric seals are expected to remain the most dominant product type in the market during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical processing industry requires seals with better mechanical performance and chemical resistance to reduce contamination in products during processing and packaging.

Based on the motion type, the static seals are expected to remain the largest, whereas rotary seals remain the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. The market dominance of profile seals is the major reason for the dominance of static seals.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, Europe is expected to remain the largest market for pharmaceutical processing equipment seals during the forecast period. The presence of major pharmaceutical exporting countries in the region, such as Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Belgium, contributes to Europe's dominance in the pharmaceutical processing equipment seals market.

Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period due to technological advancements and the expansion of the pharmaceutical market to meet the pharmaceutical demand of a rapidly growing population.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of below-given players –

  • EnPro Industries

  • Flowserve Corporation

  • Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

  • Greene Tweed, & Co.

  • Hutchinson SA

  • James Walker & Co.

  • Parker-Hannifin Corporation

  • Saint-Gobain SA

  • Smith Group PLC

  • Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the global pharmaceutical processing equipment seals’ market.

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive-landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

