Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth of 15.77 Billion by 2029, Share, Trends, Financial Insights, Growth Strategies and Key Players Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research
·13 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

The demand for pharmaceutical packaging equipment increases due to the development of biological APIs, which increases demand for API packaging and upsurge in demand for abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA)

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled “Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. The pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market report works for initiating and developing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion. The report takes into account all the aspects of the market that are necessary to create the finest and top-notch market research report. It estimates CAGR values in percentages which facilitates knowing the rise or fall occurring in the market for a particular product for the specific forecast period. The pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market research report also studies the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics which enables building up production strategies for the Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment industry.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market was valued at USD 8.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.77 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.03% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Download Sample Copy of Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-pharmaceutical-packaging-equipment-market

Pharmaceutical packaging equipment ensures safety and quality of pharmaceutical products. The equipment is generally used for primary and secondary packaging and the labeling and coding of pharmaceutical drugs. Pharmaceutical packaging equipment involve doing several tasks such as cleaning, fabrication, filling sealing and others.

Pharmaceutical packaging equipment’s offers well-organized solutions for formulating nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products for distribution across the globe. The latest pharmaceutical packaging equipment can include case packers, sealers, label applicators, hand packing stations and hard film over wrappers. Moreover, many types of liquid are used in the pharmaceutical sector and each product needs a precise measurement. No matter it is liquid or solid. This packaging offers product protection, patient comfort, quality products, and also fulfils the security needs.

Increase in Emerging economies are the significant growth opportunities for the suppliers of pharmaceutical packaging equipment. Governments from several countries are starting to encourage biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies to develop and manufacture drugs for several chronic and infectious diseases and emphasize the growth of life science infrastructure by undertaking numerous projects. Due to these development increase the demand of pharmaceutical packaging equipment which will further boost the beneficial opportunities for market growth rate.

Some of the major players operating in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market are:

  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

  • I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A. (Italy)

  • Körber AG (Germany)

  • Coesia S.p.A (Italy)

  • Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany)

  • Otto Bihler Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

  • Romaco Group (Germany)

  • Uhlmann Group (Germany)

  • Maquinaria Industries Dara, SL (Spain)

  • MULTIVAC (Germany)

  • Accutek packaging Companies (US)

  • Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, Inc. (US)

  • OPTIMA packaging group GmbH (Germany)

  • ACG (India)

  • Trustar Pharma Pack Equipment, Co. Ltd. (China)

  • MG2 s.r.l. (Italy)

  • Busch Machinery Inc, (US)

  • Inline Filling Systems (US)

  • Duke Technologies, LLC. (India)

  • ARPAC LLC (US)

  • ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canada)

  • AST, Inc. (US)

  • Truking Technology Limited (China)

  • NJM Packaging (US)

Get a Detailed Research Report to Understand More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-pharmaceutical-packaging-equipment-market

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

Market Dynamics: Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

  • Rise the demand in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API)

The demand for pharmaceutical packaging equipment increases due to the development of biological APIs, which increases demand for API packaging and upsurge in demand for abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA). This leads to upsurge the demand in the cost effective and efficient packaging delivery of formulated products in the pharmaceutical sector.

  • High demand in Generics market

The introduction of novel drugs and the growing predominance of chronic diseases are all the driving factor for the growth of pharmaceutical packaging equipment in pharma sector. The growth in the production volume is anticipated to drive the pharmaceutical packaging equipment industry for generic drug manufacturing, in several countries with low-cost manufacturing facilities.

  • Demand of liquid packaging equipment

Liquid packaging equipment is the major segment for the growth of pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. This was attributed to the broad range of uses of liquid pharmaceutical doses due to their ability to be administered by the parenteral route or the oral that their palatability makes them a good product for paediatric and geriatric patients.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

  • Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

  • Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

  • Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

  • Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

  • Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

  • Market Size

  • Market Size by application/industry verticals

  • Market Projections/Forecast

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pharmaceutical-packaging-equipment-market

Key Industry Segmentation: Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

Product

  • Primary Packaging Equipment

  • Secondary Packaging Equipment

  • Labelling and Serialization Equipment

Packaging Type

  • Liquids Packaging Equipment

  • Solid Packaging Equipment

  • Semi-Solid Packaging Equipment

Equipment Type

  • Blenders

  • Granulators

  • Tablet Pressers

  • Tablet Coating Machine

  • Allied Machines

Mode of Administration

  • Injectable Administration

  • Topical Administration

  • Oral Administration

Regional Analysis/Insights: Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

The countries covered in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific dominates the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in terms of revenue and market share. This is due to the increasing demand for pharmaceutical packaging equipment in this region. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market due to the government's regulatory norms and stringent polices against counterfeit products, an increase in offshore pharmaceutical manufacturing, and an increase in the adoption of liquids packaging equipment in this region.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, By Product

  8. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, By Packaging Type

  9. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, By Equipment Type

  10. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, By Mode of Administration

  11. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, By Region

  12. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Company Landscape

  13. SWOT Analyses

  14. Company Profile

  15. Questionnaires

  16. Related Reports

To Check the Complete Table Of contents, click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-pharmaceutical-packaging-equipment-market

Explore More Reports:-

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Type (Plastic Bottles, Blister Packs, Labels and Accessories, Caps and Closures, Medical Specialty Bags, Pre-Filled Syringes, Temperature-Controlled Packaging, Pouches and Strip Packs, Ampoules, Vials, Pre-Filled Inhalers, Medication Tubes, Jars and Canisters, Cartridges, Others), Raw Material (Plastics and Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Glass, Metals, Others), Drug Delivery Mode (Oral Drug Delivery Packaging, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging, Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging, Injectable Packaging, Topical Drug Delivery Packaging, Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging, Ocular Drug Delivery Packaging, Iv Drugs Delivery Packaging, Other Drugs Delivery Packaging), Application (Drug Delivery, Veterinary Vaccines), Purchase Organization (Manufacturer, Packaging Companies, Government Agencies), and Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pharmaceutical-packaging-market

North America Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Type (Plastic Bottles, Blister Packs, Labels and Accessories, Caps and Closures, Medical Specialty Bags, Pre-Filled Syringes, Temperature-Controlled Packaging, Pouches and Strip Packs, Ampoules, Vials, Pre-Filled Inhalers, Medication Tubes, Jars and Canisters, Cartridges, Others), Category (Rigid, Semi-Rigid, and Flexible), Raw Material (Plastics and Polymers, Paper and Paperboards, Glass, Metals, Others), Drug Delivery Mode (Oral Drug Delivery Packaging, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging, Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging, Injectable Packaging, Topical Drug Delivery Packaging, Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging, Ocular Drug Delivery Packaging, Iv Drugs Delivery Packaging, Other Drugs Delivery Packaging), Application (Drug Delivery, Veterinary Vaccines), Purchase Organization (Manufacturer, Packaging Companies, Government Agencies), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-pharmaceutical-packaging-market

Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Material Type (Plastics, Paper and paperboard, Glass, Aluminum Foil, Others), Type (Ampoules, Blister Packs, Plastic Bottles, Canisters, Cartridges, IV Bags, Mini-Jars, Pouches, Syringes, Tubes, Vials, Sachets, Others), Drug Delivery Mode (Oral Drug Packaging, Pulmonary Drug Packaging, Transdermal Drug Packaging, Injectable Drug Packaging, Nasal Drug Packaging, Others), Country (Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-pharmaceutical-packaging-market

Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Packaging Market By Type (Plastic Bottles, Blister Packs, Labels & Accessories, Caps & Closures, Medical Specialty Bags, Pre-Filled Syringes, Temperature-Controlled Packaging, Pouches & Strip Packs, Ampoules, Vials, Pre-Filled Inhalers, Medication Tubes, Jars & Canisters, Cartridges, Others), Raw Material (Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Glass, Metals, Others), Drug Delivery Mode (Oral Drug Delivery Packaging,  Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging, Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging, Injectable Packaging, Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging, Ocular Drug Delivery Packaging, IV Drugs Delivery Packaging, Others), Purchase Organization (Manufacturer, Packaging Companies, Government Agencies), Application (Drug Delivery, Veterinary Vaccines), Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-pharmaceutical-packaging-market

Contract Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Product (Sterile and Non-Sterile), Manufacturing Packaging (Plastic Bottles, Caps and Closures, Blister Packs, Prefilled Syringes, Parenteral Vials and Ampoules), Industry (Small Molecule, Biopharmaceutical, Vaccine) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-contract-pharmaceutical-packaging-market

Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, By Type (Plastic Bottles, Blister Packs, Labels and Accessories, Caps and Closures, Medical Specialty Bags, Pre-Filled Syringes, Temperature-Controlled Packaging, Pouches and Strip Packs, Ampoules, Vials, Pre-Filled Inhalers, Medication Tubes, Jars and Canisters, Cartridges, Others), Material (Plastics and Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Glass, Metals, Others), Drug Delivery (Oral Drug Delivery Packaging, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging, Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging, Injectable Packaging, Topical Drug Delivery Packaging, Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging, Ocular Drug Delivery Packaging, Iv Drugs Delivery Packaging, Other Drugs Delivery Packaging), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-primary-pharmaceutical-packaging-market

Food Packaging Equipment Market, By Type (Controlled, Active, Intelligent, Aseptic, Biodegradable, Others), Material (Metal, Glass and Wood, Paper and Paperboard, Plastics, Others), Application (Dairy and Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Confectionery Products, Poultry, Seafood, and Meat Products, Convenience Foods, Fruits and Vegetables, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-food-packaging-equipment-market

Bundling Food Packaging Equipment Market, By Technology (Controlled, Active, Intelligent, Aseptic, Biodegradable, Others), Materials (Metal, Glass and Wood, Paper and Paperboard and Plastics, Others), Application (Dairy and Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Confectionery Products, Poultry, Seafood and Meat Products, Convenience Foods, Fruits and Vegetables, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-bundling-food-packaging-equipment-market

Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging Equipment Market, By Product (Filling, Labeling, Cleaning, Form-Fill-Seal, Cartoning, Wrapping, Palletizing), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Decorative Cosmetics, Bath and Shower, Perfumes, Other Applications), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cosmetics-and-personal-care-packaging-equipment-market

Beer Packaging Equipment Market, By Type (Milling, Brewhouse, Cooling, Fermentation, Filtration, Filling), Brewery Type (Macrobrewery, Microbrewery, Brew Pubs, Regional), Mode of Operation (Manual, Automatic, Semi-Automatic), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-beer-packaging-equipment-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Latest Stories

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Calgary Flames seek to turn entertaining off-season into longer playoff run

    CALGARY — No NHL team lost more and gained more than the Calgary Flames after their most successful season in years. Newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri can bring offensive firepower and other intangibles to compensate for departed wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Will they? Masterful wheeling and dealing in the off-season does not guarantee a championship, Calgary's general manager cautioned. "This idea of winning in the summer is a load of crap I think," Brad Treliving sai

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Decision Day puts RSL, Minnesota and Orlando in MLS playoffs

    With a number of playoff spots still up for grabs on the final day of Major League Soccer's regular season, bedlam reigned Sunday as teams scrambled to make the postseason. Known traditionally as Decision Day, all of the Eastern Conference teams kicked off simultaneously, followed by all of the Western Conference teams less than three hours later. When it was over, FC Cincinnati earned a playoff berth for the first time. Real Salt Lake, Orlando City and Minnesota United also captured spots. The

  • Joy Drop: OK Blue Jays, let's play ball!

    Friends, what an absolutely fabulous fall Friday. Let's get to it! I have been elated that I got a chance to go apple picking last weekend with some family. MacIntosh apples are absolutely the best. I don't bake a lot but I do make a fantastic apple crisp. Here's a little micro vlog I created about my day! I was so happy to get out there and grateful my sister-in-law, Shalah, organized it because autumn is by far my favourite season. The Toronto Blue Jays are in the playoffs! Their first game is

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Potent Edmonton Oilers ready to contend for Stanley Cup

    EDMONTON — The Oilers have finished an eight-game pre-season schedule — and the veterans can’t wait for the real games to start. “It’s nice to have one or two games, but I think you want to get ready to go and play when it counts,” said winger Evander Kane. “I think we should chop it to four (games), I think that makes the most sense, for players, anyways. There are bigger camps, more guys playing, and more players getting experience. But, as a veteran guy, it’d be nice to tone it down to four o

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Cantlay misses out on 59 and shares Vegas lead with Tom Kim

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Cantlay came within one putt of a 59 on Saturday, instead matching his low score on the PGA Tour for a share of the lead with 20-year-old Tom Kim going into the final round of the Shriners Children's Open. If the third round was any indication, anything goes on the TPC Summerlin high above the Las Vegas Strip. Cantlay had five birdies in his opening six holes, and then poured it on again down the stretch with five birdies in a six-hole stretch that put him on the cusp of