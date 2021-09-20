Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

Major players in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market are Körber AG, Uhlmann Group, Marchesini Group S. p. A. , Optima Packaging Group, Romaco Holding GmbH, MG2 s. r. l. , Robert Bosch GmbH, Industria Macchine Automatiche S.

p.A., Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, MULTIVAC Group, Bausch + Ströbel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH + Co. KG, ACG Group, Coesia S.P.A., Syntegon Technology, Trustar Pharma & Packing Equipment, Inline Filling Systems, Dara Pharmaceutical Packaging, ARPAC LLC, Romaco Group, N.K.P. Pharma, Ropack, and Trustar Pharma & Packing Equipment.



The global pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to grow from $7.80 billion in 2020 to $8.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $13.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.7%.



The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market consists of sales of pharmaceutical packaging equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for packaging of all pharmaceutical products, using flexible, and heat sealable material to form packages that are filled with a product and then sealed. Pharmaceutical packaging, also known as drug packaging, is defined as the packages and packaging processes used for pharmaceutical products.



The main types of products of pharmaceutical packaging equipment are primary packaging equipment, secondary packaging equipment, and labeling and sterilization equipment.Primary packaging equipment is in direct contact with the product itself and is referred to as a consumer unit.



Primary packaging is what directly encases and contains the drug product.Secondary packaging equipment provides corrugated cardboard packaging print finished to a high standard.



Secondary packaging is the exterior packaging of the primary packaging that groups packages and further protects or labels the drug product.Labeling and sterilization equipment is responsible for adding directions of use and sterilizing the packaging environment.



The various types of pharmaceutical packaging equipment are blenders, granulators, tablet pressers, tablet coating machines, and allied machines.



North America was the largest region in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in 2020.Asia Pacific was the second-largest market in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The automatic packaging machine is increasingly utilized in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market.The machine automatically supplies packing materials and contents, and other machines of the packaging process can be done automatically.



For instance, In July 2020, OPTIMA Packaging Group, a Germany based company that designs and builds packaging equipment for pharmaceutical, consumer, nonwovens and life science products launched OPTIMA FPA.It is a unique platform that can assemble pen injectors both fully or semi-automatically.



It is especially suitable as an entry-level system.Another new feature of the Optima FPA is the choice of adding a printer connected with 360-degree labeling.



This product launch has increased the company’s automated packaging solutions portfolio.



In February 2021, ProMach, a US-based packaging machinery company acquired Serpa Packaging Solutions for an undisclosed amount.The addition of Serpa brings automated cartoning systems into ProMach’s portfolio and significantly expands ProMach’s specialized secondary packaging machinery and line integration capabilities for the rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry.



Serpa Packaging Solutions is a US-based company that designs and manufactures pharmaceutical packaging equipment.



An increase in aging population is expected to increase the prevalence of age-related ailments, thus contributing to the growth of the pharmaceutical drugs and pharmaceutical packaging equipment market.The elderly population is increasing rapidly across the world, and it is expected to continue over the forecast period.



For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, the population aged 65 years and above is expected to reach approximately 71 million by 2030 and 98 million by 2060 in the USA.It is estimated by 2030, China will have nearly half of the Parkinson’s disease population in the world, which can be attributed to the country’s aging population.



This expected increase in the aging population suffering from age-related ailments is projected to drive the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market.



The countries covered in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

