Pharmaceutical Glass Packing Market Value Estimated To Reach US$ 33.2 Billion By 2027 Covering Covid-19 Analysis: Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Pharmaceutical Glass Packing Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Anti-allergic Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 33.2 Bn by 2027.



Pharmaceutical packaging can be defined as packaging products made using drug-compatible materials to provide protection, identification, and ensure the integrity of the enclosed drug product. Pharmaceutical packaging products are manufactured by using different kinds of raw materials, such as plastics both high molecular weight and low molecular weight plastics, paper, glass, aluminium foil, and others. Glass, plastics, and aluminium are widely used in primary packing depends on dosage forms and mode of drug delivery systems whereas paper and paperboards are used for secondary packing.

Glass has a vital role in the primary packing of pharmaceutical products. Glass limits the alkalinity and hydrolytic resistance of the glass container. Also, glass containers offer high transparency, which allows easy inspection of its contents, enables protection because it is relatively impermeable to air and moisture and chemical resistant to most medicinal products. Glass is a mixture of sand, soda ash cullet, sodium carbonate limestone and some other elements. Primary and secondary packaging are used to safeguard the contained product from mechanical, chemical, biological, and climatic hazards.

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE PAGES OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2695

Secondary packaging includes temperature-controlled packaging and paperboard boxes. Eradication of Plastic in pharmaceutical packing and usage of Glass in pharmaceutical packing and recycling of Glass for future use would be a driving factor to push the growth of the pharmaceutical Glass packing market. The Market is segmented into Product Type, Drug Type, Material Type and Region.

Story continues

The market in North America is expected to account for major revenue share in the global pharmaceutical glass packing market and Europe is second after North America. Growing usage of generic injectable drugs, combined with the high demand from the pharmaceutical industry drives the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market demand. Europe is anticipated to account for the second large share of the market over the forecast period to the growth in medical progress employing R&D in the region. The Asia Pacific is an emerging market and expected to grow during the forecast period. Expansion of the generic pharmaceutical industry in countries such as China and India due to increasing population, rising health care infrastructure and Government involvement in the healthcare sector are the driving factors of the region.

VIEW TABLE OF CONTENT OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/pharmaceutical-glass-packing-market

The need for packing in this industry is mainly reliant on increasing both communicable and non-communicable diseases and their treatments including the Covid19. Pharmaceutical glass packing products are highly regulated by Governments to ensure the protection of the medicines from physical damage, contamination of drug and safety. Increasing demand for pharmaceutical products and technological advancements in this industry would directly lead to the growth of the market. Over 130 million tons of glass is currently being produced annually, out of which, 40% is used pharmaceutically and more than 70% of glass recycling.

The additional impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has a positive impact on the pharmaceutical industry and other healthcare facilities, this would lead to fuel the market of Pharmaceutical Glass packing The demand is doubled after rapid approvals to vaccines developed by various institutions and pharmaceutical industries.

Browse Upcoming Market Research Reports@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/forthcoming-reports

Developments in Pharmaceutical Glass Packing Market:

According to the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, Inc., recycled glass is the substitute of 70% of the raw material used in making new glass. The initiatives of glass recycling are adding value to glass as a commodity.

In 2019 Corning Inc, The German Glass producing company introduced Corning Valor Glass which improves the strength and durability of the glass to chemicals and it is free from boron.

Gerresheimer AG, a German-based pharma glass packaging manufacturer, has developed a metal-free 1 ml long Gx RTF® Luer lock syringe. A study conducted by Gerresheimer confirms that no ceramic residue can be detected in the syringe. A biocompatibility study also verifies that the ceramic material is not cytotoxic.

The pin used to shape the cone is made of a special ceramic.





1 ml long Gx RTF Luer lock syringe commercially available, other sizes on request.





INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/2695

BUY THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2695

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting



