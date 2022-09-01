Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Size Worth USD 1.59 Billion by 2030 at 6.4% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Trends and Insights by Source (Porcine, Bovine Skin, Animal Bones, and Others), by Function (Stabilizer, Thickener, Gelling Agent, and Others), by Application (Hard Capsules, Soft Capsules, Micro-encapsulation, Coating for Tablets, Absorbable Hemostat, and Others), by Type (Type A, Type B), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World) and Region, Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market by Source, by Function, by Application, by Type, and by Region—Forecast to 2030”, the market is expected to cross USD 1.59 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Scope:

Pharmaceutical gelatin is a high molecular weight, colorless, water soluble, thermo-reversible, biocompatible, transparent, and sensitive substance. By partially hydrolyzing collagen, it is made from animal skin, white connective tissues, and bones. Hard capsules and soft gels are both produced using gelatin as an excipient. Additionally, it is employed as a blood plasma replacement, a tablet binder, and in other applications.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2030 Market Size

USD 1.59 Billion

CAGR

6.4%

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Source, Function, Application, Type

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Rising demand of pharmaceutical gelatin

Surge in use of gelatin among nutraceutical & pharmaceutical drug manufacturer

Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Competitive Analysis:

Major players of the market are:

  • Darling Ingredients Inc. (US)

  • Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan)

  • Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

  • Gelita AG (Germany)

  • Weishardt International (France)

  • Trobas Gelatine B.V. (Netherlands)

  • Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

  • Lapi Gelatine S.p.A (Italy)

  • Italgelatine S.p.A (Italy)

  • Xiamen Gelken Gelatin Co. Ltd. (China)

  • Gelco International (Brazil)

  • Aspire Pharmaceuticals (US)

  • India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. (India)

  • Gelnex Industria E Comercio Ltda (Brazil)

  • Henan Boom Gelatin Co. Ltd (China)

  • Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co. Ltd (China)

  • Norland Products Inc. (US)

  • Geltech Co. Ltd (South Korea)

  • Geliko LLC (US)

  • Kenney & Ross Limited (Canada)

Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Due to factors like expanding nutraceuticals & pharmaceutical businesses using gelatin to make medicines, the pharmaceutical gelatin market is anticipated to increase considerably during the forecast period. The market is expanding as a result of expanding uses for pharmaceutical gelatin in the creation of hard and soft gel capsules, tablets, and vaccines. In addition, the projection period will see a rise in the incidence of chronic illnesses, technological improvements, cheap production costs for gelatin capsule shells, and greater consumer awareness of the benefits of eating nutrient-dense foods.

Gelatin's special functional properties, including gelling, adhesion, coating, binding, and film-building, make it a perfect choice for use in medicinal applications. Hard capsules, softgel capsules, and tablets with a gelatin covering are simpler to swallow while also reducing the odor of the medication. Additionally, it protects pharmaceutical drugs against environmental alterations like oxygen and moisture and lengthens their shelf lives. As a result, the market for pharmaceutical gelatin is expanding due to the increasing uses of this material in the creation of novel drugs.

Market Restraints:

Vegetarian capsule shells are produced in response to the rising demand for plant-based substitutes such hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) and modified starch. Additionally, the market for pharmaceutical gelatin is constrained by the global rise of veganism, which discourages the use of items made from animals.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (120 Pages) on Pharmaceutical Gelatin: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pharmaceutical-gelatin-market-10895

Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market COVID-19 Analysis:

During this pandemic, the worldwide market for pharmaceutical gelatin is expected to expand significantly. With the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pharmaceutical gelatin market growth is anticipated to be impacted by the rising usage of COVID-19-related drugs for treatment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an upsurge in demand for capsules and tablets for the treatment of COVID-19, pneumonia, and other infectious disorders. Additionally, pharmaceutical gelatin is frequently utilized in COVID-19 vaccines to maintain the stability and potency of the drug's components during the distribution process. As a result, the need for pharmaceutical gelatin will rise throughout the projected period in order to create vaccines that are efficacious.

The quarantine and lockdown measures implemented in numerous places have created supply-chain, transportation, and logistical issues, making it challenging to get raw materials for gelatin. Additionally, this has resulted in a scarcity of medicinal gelatin in some regions due to a supply-demand gap. Therefore, decreasing imports and exports across borders might lead to supply chain disruptions, which would be very costly for raw material providers.

Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Segmentation:

By Source

During the review period, the porcine segment is anticipated to have significant expansion. Due to its lower cost & simpler availability, porcine-based gelatin is one of the most often used commercially gelatins globally.

By Function

Over the research period, the stabilizer sector is anticipated to grow at a sizable CAGR. Purified pharmaceutical gelatin with low endotoxin levels is used as a stabilizer in vaccinations. The stability of lyophilized (freeze-dried) goods is improved, the risk of adverse effects is decreased, and patient safety is guaranteed.

By Application

Over the course of the analysis period, the hard capsules category is anticipated to dominate. One of the most popular and well-known materials used to make hard capsules is pharmaceutical gelatin. It ensures better active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) dissolving rates and has fewer production costs and manufacturing restrictions.

By Type

Over the study period, the type A category is anticipated to have significant expansion.

Pharmaceutical Gelatin Market Regional Analysis:

Due to the rising incidence of chronic illnesses including osteoarthritis, cancer, and others, as well as the presence of significant key players in the area, North America will have the highest share of the pharmaceutical gelatin market in 2021. These participants engage in corporate growth, strategic alliances, and acquisitions.

Due to the abundance of raw resources like porcine and bovine in the area, Europe holds the second-largest market share. The region's market is also anticipated to rise as a result of the increased usage of pharmaceutical gelatin in regenerative medicine due to its cell-responsive properties and capacity to transport a wide variety of biomolecules.

The fastest-growing regional market is anticipated to be in the Asia-Pacific for pharmaceutical gelatin. The need for novel medication development for the treatment of chronic illnesses including cancer, diabetes, osteoarthritis, and cardiovascular ailments is growing. The need for pharmaceutical gelatin as an excipient for different pharmaceutical dosage forms, such as capsules, tablets, suspensions, emulsions, injections, and others, ultimately rises. The pharmaceutical gelatin market in the Asia Pacific area is also expanding as a result of an increase in contract research and manufacturing businesses, as well as decreased labor and capital costs for the production of pharmaceutical gelatin.

Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East make up the remainder of the globe. Government initiatives to improve the healthcare system and increased R&D in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries are driving the global market for pharmaceutical gelatin. In addition, expanding regional uses of pharmaceutical gelatin for protein delivery, gene delivery, pulmonary medication administration, ocular drug delivery, and other purposes are boosting the pharmaceutical gelatin market for this substance.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

