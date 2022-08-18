Pharmaceutical Excipients Market to Reach US$ 10.7 Bn by 2027, observes TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global pharmaceutical excipients market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, according to an assessment by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, August 18, 2022, Press release picture

Demand analysis of pharmaceutical excipients market by TMR offers in-depth assessment of key factors including the growth drivers, growth restraints, challenges, opportunities, and ongoing trends in the market. This aside, the report enlightens readers on important aspects including the competition landscape and recent developments in the pharmaceutical excipients market.

Major companies in the pharmaceutical excipients market are executing different business expansion strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships. Moreover, several enterprises in the market for pharmaceutical excipients are focusing on the launch of new products in order to strengthen their product portfolio. Such efforts are expected to help in the expansion of the global pharmaceutical excipients market, which is estimated to be valued at US$ 10.7 Bn by the end of 2027.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Key Findings

  • Leading players in the pharmaceutical excipients market are focusing on several key challenges including inferior solubility of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) during the development of oral solid dosage drugs. Thus, enterprises are investing heavily in R&Ds, which are focused on lipid-based drug delivery, multiparticulate systems, and spray drying in order to address the issues pertaining to the conventional approaches. Moreover, the oral formulation segment of the market is estimated to offer profitable prospects during the forecast period.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12662

  • Major companies in the pharmaceutical industry are focusing on strengthening their production capabilities in specialized dosage forms including controlled-release and pediatric/geriatric formulations, notes a TMR study on the market for pharmaceutical excipients. These factors are helping companies in catering to the rising demand for such formulations, notes a future market demand for pharmaceutical excipients.

  • Generally, conventional solid tablets are difficult to swallow. Hence, players operating in pharmaceutical excipients market are increasing R&Ds in order to develop products that can be easily swallowed. Such efforts are helping companies in order to cater to the current consumer demands. For instance, companies are boosting their production abilities in advanced dosage forms including effervescent tablets, lozenges, and orally disintegrating granules (ODGs), which can be swallowed easily, notes a TMR study on the pharmaceutical excipients market.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=12662

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Growth Boosters

  • Increase in the demand for orphan drugs across the globe is expected to drive the growth in the pharmaceutical excipients market

  • Surge in the approvals of biosimilars around the world is likely to help in the market expansion during the forecast period

  • Rise in focus of players on the development of next-gen excipients is creating prominent opportunities in the market for pharmaceutical excipients

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Regional Analysis

  • The pharmaceutical excipients market in Europe is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period owing to rising efforts in the region for the development of next-gen drug delivery systems

  • The Asia Pacific pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to gain sizable growth opportunities in the forthcoming years owing to factors such as rise in the demand for pharmaceuticals owing to increasing population in several regional nations including Japan

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=12662

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Colorcon Inc

  • BASF SE

  • Croda International Plc

  • Ashland, Inc.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Roquette Frères

  • Associated British Foods plc

  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

  • Lubrizol Corporation

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Segmentation

Product

  • Organic Chemicals

  • Carbohydrates

  • Sugars

  • Starch

  • Cellulose

  • Petrochemicals

  • Glycols

  • Povidones

  • Mineral Hydrocarbons

  • Acrylic Polymers

  • Others

  • Oleochemicals

  • Fatty Alcohols

  • Mineral Stearates

  • Glycerin

  • Others

  • Proteins

  • Others

  • Inorganic Chemicals

  • Calcium Phosphate

  • Calcium Carbonate

  • Calcium Sulfate

  • Halites

  • Metallic Oxides

  • Others

  • Others

Functionality

  • Fillers & Diluents

  • Viscosity Agents

  • Coating Agents

  • Binders

  • Disintegrants

  • Flavoring Agents & Sweeteners

  • Lubricants & Glidants

  • Colorants

  • Preservatives

  • Others

Formulation

  • Oral

  • Topical

  • Parenteral

  • Others

Source

  • Plant Origin

  • Animal Origin

  • Synthetic

  • Mineral Origin

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Glioma Treatment Market: The global glioma treatment market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022 to 2031.

Parenteral Nutrition Market: The global parenteral nutrition market was valued at US$ 5.6 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2027.

Topical Pain Management Therapeutics in Sports Medicine Market: The global topical pain management therapeutics in sports medicine market was valued at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2027.

Topical Antibiotics Market: The global topical antibiotics market is anticipated to attain a market value of US$ 8.3 Bn by the end of 2030.

Oral Solid Dosage Forms and Pharma Excipients Market: The growing medical and food industry in Asia Pacific is expected to boost the demand for OSDF excipients in the near future.

Oral Contraceptive Pills Market: The global oral contraceptive pills market was valued at US$ 1 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2027.

Animal Genetics Market: The global animal genetics market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 9.1 Bn by the end of 2031.

Varicose Veins Treatment Market: The global varicose veins treatment market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 2.4 Bn by 2031.

Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market: The global epilepsy monitoring devices market is expected to reach more than US$ 737 Mn by the end of 2031.

