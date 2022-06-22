The pharmaceutical excipients market is projected to reach USD 11.5 Billion by 2027 from USD 8.6 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the expanding pharmaceutical industry which has fueled the drug production thereby increasing consumption rate for excipients. Additionally, factors like functional excipients development and upsurge in generics market is also likely to propel market growth.

The fillers & diluents functionality accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021

The fillers and diluents market is expected to grow due to the rising use of fillers and diluents in developing and producing solid oral drugs. From the manufacturer’s perspective, fillers and diluents offer stability and ease in preparation, packaging, shipping, and dispensing; for patients, they improve the taste of the formulation and provide ease of administration and handling (of the drug).



The oral formulations accounted for the major share of the pharmaceutical excipients market in 2021

The rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry and increased generics production are the key growth drivers for this segment growth.Furthermore, the oral route of administration is the most common and traditional route for drug delivery.



This has also boosted the segment market growth.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc (US), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Roquette Frères (France), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Innophos Holdings (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Air Liquide (France), Dow Chemicals (US), Colorcon (US), DMV-Fonterra Excipients (Germany), JRS Pharma GmbH (Germany), Meggle GmbH & Co Kg (Germany), Finar Limited (India), Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Captisol (US), Ideal Cures Pvt. Ltd (India), Corel Pharma Chem (India), Biogrund GmbH (Germany), Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialties Pvt. Ltd (India), are some of the major players operating in the market.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the pharmaceutical excipients market

The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. ). The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific market are low-cost manufacturing advantage, increasing per capita income, and low regulatory stringency that support the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market in the region.



