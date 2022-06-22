The pharmaceutical excipients market is projected to reach USD 11.5 Billion by 2027 from USD 8.6 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9%

during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the expanding pharmaceutical industry which has fueled the drug production thereby increasing consumption rate for excipients. Additionally, factors like functional excipients development and upsurge in generics market is also likely to propel market growth.

New York, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Product, Functionality, Formulation - Global Forecast to 2027"


The fillers & diluents functionality accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021
The fillers and diluents market is expected to grow due to the rising use of fillers and diluents in developing and producing solid oral drugs. From the manufacturer’s perspective, fillers and diluents offer stability and ease in preparation, packaging, shipping, and dispensing; for patients, they improve the taste of the formulation and provide ease of administration and handling (of the drug).

The oral formulations accounted for the major share of the pharmaceutical excipients market in 2021
The rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry and increased generics production are the key growth drivers for this segment growth.Furthermore, the oral route of administration is the most common and traditional route for drug delivery.

This has also boosted the segment market growth.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the pharmaceutical excipients market
The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. ). The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific market are low-cost manufacturing advantage, increasing per capita income, and low regulatory stringency that support the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market in the region.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:
• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side - 20%
• By Designation: Managers- 45%, CXOs and Director level - 30%, and Executives - 25%
• By Region: North America -20%, Europe -10%, Asia-Pacific -55%, RoW -15%

Research Coverage:
This report provides a detailed picture of the pharmaceutical excipients market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the product, functionality, formulation and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall pharmaceutical excipients market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03921282/?utm_source=GNW

