The Pharma Mini MBA Training Course (November 8-10, 2023)

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Pharma Mini MBA Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Working in the highly competitive pharmaceutical industry, with ever-increasing change and pressure, is probably one of the most challenging managerial roles of any industry today. This event has been specially designed to help you transcend these challenges by training you to become equipped to see the bigger picture in all aspects of your role. It will help you build your management skills for the future and prepare you to fulfil your ambitions.

The Pharma Mini MBA accelerated management programme is a distillation of the most valuable parts of an MBA, as applied to the pharmaceutical industry. It will provide you with practical management tools to apply in the workplace, as well as giving a real taste of an MBA course with pharmaceutical case studies from business schools.

Pharmaceutical industry context - business school pharmaceutical case studies on each module

This intensive three-day course will help you to translate your learning into new behaviours and improvements in your capability and performance and will work through live issues impacting on the industry and on you directly. The individual and group exercises will focus on pharmaceutical/biopharma/generic MBA case studies, and also on your own challenges and examples. The business school case studies will help give the 'feel' of a full MBA and help you understand more about the strategies used in today's pharmaceutical and associated industries.

The Pharma Mini MBA is also an invaluable guide to all that is best and most practical on an MBA course - with a specific focus on the pharmaceutical sector. It is also of value either to gain the most useful aspects of an MBA or as an MBA taster, providing a foundation of the essential MBA elements to apply directly to your role. The pharmaceutical industry requires employees to focus on successful leadership and business management skills, which this programme is designed to give you.

The skills you will improve include:

  • Problem-solving

  • Seeing the bigger picture

  • Decision-making, priorities

  • Strategic leadership

  • Implementing strategy

  • Environmental awareness

  • Cross-cultural communication

  • Portfolio management

  • Strategic thinking

  • Leadership

  • Commercial awareness

  • Change management

  • Team-working

  • Project management

  • Increased confidence prioritisation

Key benefits of attending

MBA learning style of the programme

The Pharma Mini MBA learning style is 'hands-on' rather than academic. The programme is very practical, without being too theoretical, with industry-relevant case studies drawn from business school cases. The course covers the key areas of an MBA and applies these MBA tools and concepts to the pharmaceutical industry, providing you with a firm foundation of the essential MBA thinking and terminology. Three modules will be covered in just three days of interactive workshops to enhance the value of the course and, to minimise your time away from the office, there is also optional pre- and post-course work set by the programme director.

  • Develop your understanding of the key techniques of an MBA to apply to your work

  • Gain a greater understanding of the pharma industry, its drivers, challenges and opportunities

  • Hear about the latest strategic technology innovations being used and developed in the pharma industry

  • Understand what strategic thinking is and how to use strategy tools

  • Develop your leadership and strategic skills

  • Become more effective in coping with and managing change in the pharma industry

  • Explore the benefits and costs of doing an MBA

  • Take away a Mini MBA toolkit to apply to your job

  • Discuss and learn from real pharma industry case studies

Pre-course work (sent out to delegates prior to the course)

  • Diagnostic questionnaire - your strategic competencies

  • Discussions of diagnostic output/other areas of value

Who Should Attend:

A 'must-attend' for professionals in the pharmaceutical/biopharma/medical device/animal health industries wishing to develop their business management skills for more senior levels and beyond mere technical ability. It will also help anyone thinking of studying for an MBA who would like an idea of what is involved. It is particularly beneficial to attend with a colleague to maximise the practical learning.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategy and strategic challenges in the pharma industry

  • Strategy and strategic thinking and their importance in the pharma industry

  • Strategic analysis, planning and implementation

    • Environmental analysis

    • Understanding the competitive environment

    • Strategic options

  • Applying the MBA toolkit

  • Stakeholders and their expectations in the pharma industry

  • Obtaining the value out of strategy in the pharma industry

Commercial management and leadership in the pharma industry

  • New product development and the target product profile

  • Portfolio management used in the pharma industry

  • Understanding business performance

  • The business plan

  • Diagnosing specific performance problems

  • Developing strategic alliances and collaborations in the pharma industry

  • Benefits, costs of doing an MBA and the different routes

  • The role of leadership

    • What are the core competencies of effective leaders in pharma?

    • Leadership vs management

    • Leadership style and approaches in the pharma industry

Managing innovation in the pharma industry

  • Innovation approaches currently being adopted along the pharma value chain

  • Future innovations in pharma and the life science industries

Leading and implementing pharma strategy and change

  • Leading successful change

    • Diagnosis around change

    • How to create the conditions for successful change

    • Why people resist change and how to manage this

    • Change management including leading a structural reorganisation

    • Creating a team, department and organisation relevant to today's pharma business needs

    • Team formation and development

  • Implementing strategy and change, essentials of planning and managing projects

    • Project management tools and techniques to use in implementing pharma projects

    • Applying key project management techniques to pharma projects

    • Understanding of cultural awareness to work more effectively with pharma colleagues

Hot topics in market access strategy

Practical application/review

  • Personal development action plan to apply the learning within your own organisation

  • Revisiting your competency assessment - what has shifted?

  • Recommended further reading

  • Practical application of tools (toolkit)



Speakers:

Leela Barham
Health Economist and Policy Expert
Independent (Freelance)

BSc (Economics), MSc (Health Economics) Leela Barham is an independent health economist and policy expert working on a freelance basis. This follows 7 years at a specialist economic consulting firm working in a small dedicated health and pharmaceutical team. She has more than 10 years experience in the pharmaceutical industry - both at home and abroad - and has worked for all stakeholders in the health care system ranging from patient organisations, the National Health Service, health insurers, and the pharmaceutical industry.

She has particular expertise in public and patient involvement, Patient Access Schemes/risk sharing schemes, the Cancer Drugs Fund, policy on Health Technology Assessment (HTA), and the Pharmaceutical Price Regulation Scheme (PPRS). She regularly writes on hot topics affecting the industry for Pharmaceutical Executive, Pharmaphorum and EyeforPharma and has also written for PharmaTimes, and Pharma Pricing and Reimbursement. She has also had her research published in peer review journals including The Patient and Pharmacoeconomics.

Oguz Ozden
Strategy Consultant
PwC

Oguz is a strategy consultant in PwC's Strategy& practice, leading large, complex and international transformations across the Pharma and Life Sciences sector. He has over 10 years of consulting experience in the sector having worked across various functions in Biotech, Pharma and Consumer Health as well as Pharmaceutical Wholesale.

Laura Brown
Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant
University of Cardiff

Dr Laura Brown MBA, BSc,PhD, is a Pharmaceutical QA and Training Consultant, Course Director for the MSc in Clinical Research, School of Pharmacy at the University of Cardiff. She has more than 20 years' experience of quality assurance in the pharmaceutical industry and has worked for several companies, including GSKs Hoechst Marion Roussel, Farmitalia and Phoenix International. She has a particular expertise in quality assurance including risked based approaches to quality systems, data Integrity and project management in the pharmaceutical industry. She regularly writes on pharmaceutical regulatory issues including "The Planning of International Drug Development", in the Clinical Research Manual, Euromed and the "Impact of Brexit", RQA Journal 2017.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r7eorn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday to their lowest in 15 months on concern that risks in the global banking sector and a potential increase to U.S. interest rates could spark a recession that would sap fuel demand. In volatile trading, Brent crude futures for May fell $2.07, or 2.8%, to $70.90 a barrel at 0950 GMT. The slide in oil comes despite the historic deal for UBS, Switzerland's largest bank, to buy Credit Suisse in an attempt to rescue the country's second-biggest bank.