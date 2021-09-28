Pharma Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Major players in the pharma microbiology testing kits market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, ThermoFisher Scientific and Lucideon. The global pharma microbiology testing kits market is expected to grow from $4.

57 billion in 2020 to $4.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.4%.



The pharma microbiology testing kits market consists of sales of pharma microbiology testing kits and related services.The pharma microbiology testing kits are used to detect the microbial limits among drugs, vaccines and other biologics.



The related services include only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers. Pharmaceutical microbiology testing includes bioburden testing, sterility testing, environmental testing, endotoxin testing and others.



The pharma microbiology testing kits market covered in this report is segmented by product into consumables, equipment. It is also segmented by test into endotoxin testing, sterility testing, microbial examination, environmental monitoring, others and by end user into hospitals & diagnostic centers, custom lab service providers, academic & research institutes.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Limited shelf life of microorganisms and microbiology reagents acts a major restraint on pharma microbiology testing kits market.Shelf life is defined as the time for which a product remains fit for use after its generation.



The shelf life of microbiology reagents depends upon the exposure to atmospheric conditions.The life of microorganisms such as bacteria (only 12hours) is short therefore the time for microbiological research is very limited as the quality of microorganisms deteriorate and become unfit to use resulting in inaccurate pharma microbiology testing kits results.



Hence, the short or limited shelf life of microbiology reagents may increase cost and hamper the pharma microbiology testing kits market growth.



Outsourcing of microbiological testing to contract testing laboratories is becoming popular in the pharma microbiology testing kits market.Outsourcing of routine microbiological testing activities controls and ensures better quality and safety of raw materials, intermediates, and finished products.



The contract testing laboratories are outsourced with some testing areas such as stability testing, raw material testing, method validation, microbial testing, environmental monitoring, physical characterization, batch?release testing, bio analytical testing and others. For instance, the global healthcare analytical testing market is projected to expand to $4.13 billion by 2021 at a growth rate of 11.3%.



In February 2019, bioMérieux, a food microbiology testing and in vitro diagnostics company, acquired Invisible Sentinel for $75 million.This acquisition would strengthen and broaden bioMérieux’s product portfolio with molecular diagnostic tools, and capitalize on marketing innovative technologies such as DNA Signature Capturing Technology.



Invisible Sentinel manufactures and markets innovative molecular diagnostic tools for the rapid, accurate and reliable detection of pathogens and spoilage organisms in food and beverage. Invisible Sentinel Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America.



The rise in the incidence of infectious diseases is one of the prime drivers of pharma microbiology testing kits market.According to CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention), infectious diseases such as Hepatitis A, B and C, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) are increasing their prevalence globally.



WHO report indicated that, there were about 1.4 million cases of as Hepatitis A reported globally every year. Hence the increasing number of infectious disease cases due to infected needle injections, unprotected sex, homelessness, lack of access to medical care and other socioeconomic challenges drives the pharma microbiology testing kits market.



Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is a federal agency and regulatory body for pharma microbiology testing kits market in the United States department of health and human services.In September 2018, FDA has set scientific standards for testing foods for various contaminants.



Laboratories and food companies across the globe use these standards to make sure that food products are safe to eat and drink.FDA’s Bacteriological Analytical Manual (BAM) detects pathogens (bacterial, viral, parasitic, plus yeast and mold) in food and cosmetic products.



Enhanced standards for microbial testing, additional microbiological methods and environmental testing methods have been set by FDA in order to ensure food and drug safety.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

