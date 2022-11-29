Phantom of the Opera Delays Broadway Closure, Adds 8 More Weeks of Shows After 'Phenomenal' Ticket Sales

Signage at The 34th Anniversary Performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Phantom of The Opera" on Broadway at The Majestic Theater on January 26, 2022 in New York City.

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Broadway's longest-running show The Phantom of the Opera is delaying its closure and adding more shows after increased ticket sales.

In September, the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical announced that it would have its final show on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Majestic Theatre after marking a 35th anniversary celebration on Jan. 26. However, on Tuesday, the show confirmed it'll now continue through Sunday, April 16.

Phantom's producer Cameron Mackintosh told The New York Times that the decision to extend eight more weeks is because of increased ticket sales after announcing its final bow, which came because of pandemic-affected lows.

"For most of last year, we were losing every week. There comes a point when you become theatrical wallpaper. People took it for granted that it's going to run forever," Mackintosh said, adding, "What a phenomenal response there has been to the show ending. We've sold out virtually everything that we have on sale."

Mackintosh said, "The reason it is sold out is because it's coming off, absolutely. We know that one of the reasons that it's doing it is because this is your last chance to see the great show."

RELATED: Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the 'Rare' Opportunity to Revisit Take Me Out on Broadway After Tony Win

Phantom of the Opera closing after 35 years

Matthew Murphy

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The producer clarified that there won't be anymore extensions for Phantom. But, said Mackintosh, "it's not like the show is going anywhere — the show will be done and is being done all over the world, and I'm sure it will come back to America and we'll do a tour in the future."

Based on the 1910 French novel by Gaston Leroux, Phantom of the Opera opened on the West End in 1986 before making its Broadway debut in 1988. It won the Tony Award for best musical and inspired a 2004 film adaptation starring Emmy Rossum, Gerard Butler, Patrick Wilson and Minnie Driver.

Story continues

Directed by the late Harold Prince, the Broadway show's current cast includes Emilie Kouatchou, Ben Crawford and John Riddle.

Kouatchou, who is the the first Black actress to play the lead role of Christine Daaé on Broadway, spoke to PEOPLE in December about the bittersweet victory of her casting last year: "It frustrates me that it took this long, it does. I'm honored that it's me, and I'm honored that I'm making history, but I'm really excited for when it's not even a question, it's not even a thing, the first Black Christine."

The final block of tickets for The Phantom of the Opera go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets for the final performance will not yet be available, with more details to come.