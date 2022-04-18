Phage Therapy Market Size [2022-2028] | is Projected to Reach USD 100.8 Million, with 17.6% CAGR | Growth Rate, Share, New Developments, Market Dynamics, Key Players, Revenue, and Expansion Plans, Research | Market Reports World

The major key players are - NPO Microgen, Proteon Pharmaceuticals, Phagelux, Intralytix, Micreos, Eliava BioPreparations, Locus Biosciences,Inc, Pharmex Group,LLC and many more...

Pune, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Phage Therapy Market 2022 research report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, and forecast. The Phage Therapy Market includes a detailed description of market sizing and growth, value, and the key opportunities in the Phage Therapy Market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry taking into consideration the previous growth patterns with forecast period of 2022-2031.

Moreover, the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Phage Therapy market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

About Phage Therapy:

Phages, formally known as bacteriophages, are viruses that solely kill and selectively target bacteria. They are the most common biological entities in nature, and have been shown to effectively fight and destroy multi-drug resistant bacteria. Namely, when all antibiotics fail, phages still succeed in killing the bacteria and may save a life from an infection. phage has many potential applications in human medicine as well as dentistry, veterinary science, and agriculture.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Phage Therapy Market

The global Phage Therapy market size is projected to reach US$ 100.8 million by 2028, from US$ 32 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2022-2028.

The major players in global Phage Therapy market include NPO Microgen, Proteon Pharmaceuticals, Phagelux, etc. The major 3 players occupy about 25% shares of the global market. North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 60% of the global market. DsDNA Bacteriophage is the main type, with a share over 90%. Animal Health is the main application, which holds a share about 55%.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Phage Therapy market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Phage Therapy market in terms of revenue.

Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Phage Therapy market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Phage Therapy market.

This report gives a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as profiles of their companies, their product portfolios, marketing strategies, technology integrations, and more information about these market players. Some of the major players are as follows:

The Major Key Players Listed in Phage Therapy Market Report are:

  • NPO Microgen

  • Proteon Pharmaceuticals

  • Phagelux

  • Intralytix

  • Micreos

  • Eliava BioPreparations

  • Locus Biosciences,Inc

  • Pharmex Group,LLC

  • Pherecydes Pharma

  • APS Biocontrol Ltd. (APS)

  • Qingdao Phagepharm Bio-tech

  • Fixed-Phage Limited

  • Zeptometrix

  • Phage International, Inc.

  • MicroMir

  • iNtODEWORLD, Inc.

  • NEXTBIOTICS

  • Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Innophage

  • Adaptive Phage Therapeutics

  • TechnoPhage

Global Phage Therapy Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Phage Therapy market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Phage Therapy market.

Global Phage Therapy Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, Type and Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Types:

  • DsDNA Bacteriophage

  • SsDNA Bacteriophage

  • SsRNA Bacteriophage

  • Others

By Application:

  • Animal Health

  • Aquaculture

  • Agriculture

  • Food Industry

  • Human Health

  • Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Phage Therapy report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

  • To study and analyze the global Phage Therapy market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data and forecast.

  • To understand the structure of Phage Therapy market by identifying its various sub-segments.

  • To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

  • Focuses on the key global Phage Therapy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

  • To analyze the Phage Therapy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

  • To project the value and volume of Phage Therapy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

  • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This Phage Therapy Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions

  • What developments are going on in that technology? Which trends are causing these developments?

  • Who are the global key players in this Phage Therapy market? What are their company profiles, their product information, and contact information?

  • What was the global market status of Phage Therapy market?

  • What is the current market status of Phage Therapy industry? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country-wise? What’s the market analysis of Phage Therapy market by taking applications and types in consideration?

  • What will be the estimation of cost and profit?

  • What is the economic impact on Phage Therapy industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What are global macroeconomic environment development trends?

  • What are the market dynamics of Phage Therapy market? What are the challenges and opportunities?

