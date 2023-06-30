Phaedra Parks Gave Her 13-Year-Old Son $150,000 to Invest In His First Property (Exclusive)

'He wants to start his own rental properties,' the 'Married to Medicine' star told PEOPLE of her son Ayden's plans for the very near future

Derek White/Getty Images

Phaedra Parks is determined to steer her boys toward a bright future.

Speaking to PEOPLE exclusively, the Married to Medicine star explains how she's giving her oldest son Ayden, 13, a push to invest in real estate.

"So he said for his birthday he either wanted a dirt bike or a way to make money. And so I said, 'Well definitely not gonna give you a dirt bike to kill yourself. I will give you $150,000 for you to buy a piece of property,' " Parks, 49, shares. "And so now he's basically trying to figure out if he wants to do a little multi-unit duplex, you know, [start] his own little rental properties."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recognizes that her kids are growing up in a different time and she wants to help set them up for a life of success, including learning to build wealth, she says.

"I don’t come from a bad family. I come from a middle-class family of educators. However, they didn't have the type of income that I have," the reality star explains of her current financial situation and why this gesture is so important to her.

Phaedra Parks Instagram

"So while they probably would have wanted to able to do that, they didn't have the means to give a kid $150,000 to buy something. It just wasn't like that back then, especially for people of color," Parks adds.

"Ayden is big into cryptocurrency and big into researching how to become a millionaire before he is 25," she shares of the motivated teen. "And so he's been talking about getting investment properties."

"Both my sons love anything about making money in cryptocurrency." she adds of both Ayden and Dylan, 10, noting their early awareness about being "financially stable" as adults.

"They can be a bit bougie," Parks jokes, noting that they are also young gentlemen. "They have great manners. I'm very proud to call them mine."



The star, who took the boys on a wellness-focused trip to the ultra-luxe ette hotel in Orlando earlier this month, thinks it's also important for children to travel outside of the United States to open their minds to different cultures and traditions.

Pixie Productions

"They've had their passport since birth," she says of Ayden and Dylan. "They've been to Paris, they've been to London, they've been to Cuba."

"Dylan loves all Asian countries. That's his big thing. My eldest son Ayden loves Paris because he thinks he can speak French well," she teases.

Aside from making sure her boys are well-traveled and building a solid future, the single mom also shared three rules her sons must live by: "Be respectful of adults, clean up behind yourself — and be grateful."

Read the original article on People.