PGMOL admits Brighton should have been awarded penalty in defeat to Spurs

The PGMOL’s chief refereeing officer, Howard Webb, has made contact with Brighton to apologise for the officials’ failure to award the Seagulls a penalty in their 2-1 loss to Spurs.

Kaoru Mitoma was tripped in the box by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg but referee Stuart Attwell failed to spot the infringement. The error was compounded by the video assistant referee (VAR), Michael Salisbury, failing to overturn Attwell’s decision.

The incident happened with the scores at 1-1 and Brighton were further punished when Harry Kane scored the winner for Tottenham in a fiery game. Both head coaches, Cristian Stellini and Roberto De Zerbi, were sent off after several coaches were involved in a confrontation on the touchline.

De Zerbi was incensed after Brighton had a second goal ruled out. A potential Mitoma goal did not count in the first half after he was adjudged to have controlled the ball with his arm, while a Danny Welbeck goal was annulled after VAR decided it has been been diverted in via Alexis Mac Allister’s hand. Both decisions were marginal and tensions peaked to leave the head coaches heading for the stands.

Brighton had another appeal for a penalty turned down after Lewis Dunk went down in the box after having his shirt pulled. If Brighton had won the fixture, they would have closed the gap to Spurs in fourth to a solitary point.



