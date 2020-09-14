Sam Horsfield becomes second to withdraw from U.S. Open after positive COVID-19 test

A second golfer has tested positive for COVID-19 and been forced to withdraw from the U.S. Open this week.

Sam Horsfield announced on Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York. He had tested negative last week, and is asymptomatic.

“It goes without saying that I am hugely disappointed to not have the opportunity to play in my fourth U.S. Open, but clearly the safety of the tournament and other players is paramount,” he said in a statement, in part. “I want to wish everyone all the best for a great week at Winged Foot and thank all the staff at the USGA and PGA Tour in helping me navigate the situation. “I am pleased to say that I am currently asymptomatic and feeling well, but in line with CDC guidelines, I will be notifying those I have been in contact with and self-isolating until I can produce a negative test with a view to returning to tournament play ASAP.”

Horsfield joins Scottie Scheffler in testing positive

Horsfield has won twice on the European tour already this season, both at the Hero Open and the Celtic Classic. The Manchester, United Kingdom, native is currently ranked No. 81 in the world.

Horsfield will be replaced in the field by Rory Sabbatini, who will now compete in his 13th U.S. Open. Sabbatini, 44, made the cut 13 times on the PGA Tour last season, though finished inside the top 25 just four times and missed four of his last six cuts.

Scheffler withdrew from the event on Sunday night after he tested positive. Scheffler — who was named the PGA Tour’s Rookie of the Year on Monday — had seven top-10 finishes last season, including a T4 finish at The Northern Trust where he posted a historic 59 in the second round. He was replaced in the field by Branden Grace.

With Sabbatini and Grace entering the field, former U.S. Amateur champion Doc Redman is the next alternate available should someone else need to withdraw. Horsfield and Scheffler were the first two golfers to test positive for the coronavirus in more than six weeks.

