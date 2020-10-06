Tony Finau tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Tony Finau tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and has withdrawn from the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, he announced on Tuesday afternoon.

“As part of the PGA TOUR’s pre-tournament screening process this week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, PGA TOUR member Tony Finau tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the event,” the PGA Tour said in a statement. “Finau, who last competed at the U.S. Open, will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.”

Finau confirmed the news himself on Twitter, too.

I look forward to returning to action as soon as I am able, and I wish everyone at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open a great week ahead! — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) October 6, 2020

Bronson Burgoon is set to take Finau’s place in the field in Las Vegas.

Finau WDs, latest golfer to test positive

Finau is just the latest golfer to test positive for the coronavirus. Both Sam Horsfield and Scottie Scheffler tested positive and had to withdraw from the U.S. Open last month. Scheffler, who tested positive a day before Horsfield, was the first positive test on Tour in more than five weeks.

Finau has one career win on the PGA Tour at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open at Coco Beach. He recorded seven top-10 finishes last season, including a runner-up finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and a T4 finish at the PGA Championship.

He finished T8 at the U.S. Open, too, and is currently ranked No. 16 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

There have been more than 7.5 million confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of Tuesday afternoon, according to The New York Times, and more than 210,000 deaths attributed to it. Nevada has had nearly 83,000 positive cases, more than 3,200 of which were recorded in the last week. The overwhelming majority of cases in the state have been in the Las Vegas area.

