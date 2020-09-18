Tiger Woods misses cut at U.S. Open after second round struggles

Tiger Woods is headed home early.

Woods, after a rollercoaster start at the U.S. Open on Thursday, had a rough outing on Friday, to stay the least.

Woods posted a 7-over 77 in the second round and dropped to 10-over on the week, well outside of the cutline at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York.

Woods’ awful stretch on Friday

Woods entered Friday at 3-over following an up-and-down round on Thursday, where he carded five birdies but had six bogeys and a double to offset them.

The leaders were just at 5-under, however, and Woods was still in position to make a move — especially after his start on Friday. The 82-time PGA Tour winner opened the second round with four straight pars, holding in position just fine.

Things, however, quickly sent south.

Woods went five over on his final five holes, thanks to a rough pair of double bogeys, to close out his front side with a 40. He made four bogeys on his back nine, too, and appeared to be in a near free fall on the leaderboard in the process.

The 44-year-old finished the day on a high note of sorts, making a pair of birdies in his final three holes — including an impressive up-and-down from the bunker on No. 9. By then, though, it was far too late. Woods finished 2-over on the back and fell into 90th on the leaderboard, ending his tournament. He hit just five fairways on the day, too.

Woods isn’t the only notable player to miss the cut, which sat at a high 6-over par. Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia and defending champion Gary Woodland all didn’t make it to the weekend, either.

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts after hitting his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the 120th U.S. Open Championship on September 18, 2020 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) More

