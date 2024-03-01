PGA Tour stars galore at next week’s signature event, the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The field is nearly set for the PGA Tour’s fourth signature event of the season, the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando.

Countless stars will tee off Thursday in the Tour’s second stop of the Florida Swing, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy, No. 4 Viktor Hovland, No. 5 Xander Schauffele, No. 6 Patrick Cantlay, No. 7 Wyndham Clark, No. 8 Max Homa, No. 9 Matt Fitzpatrick and No. 10 Brian Harman.

Defending champion Kurt Kitayama has made the weekend in all five of his starts this year, highlighted by a tie for eighth at the WM Phoenix Open.

Fifty-four of the 55 eligible players are committed, with Tony Finau being the exception. The field will have a minimum of 69 players.

Bay Hill, the home of The King, Arnold Palmer, is a par-72 track that measures 7,466 yards.

Unlike most signature events, there will be a cut made after 36 holes.

Sponsor exemptions (restricted to PGA TOUR members): Nicolai Højgaard

Shane Lowry

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson If Lowry (currently T6) qualifies, another member would receive the sponsor exemption. Tournament exemption (Palmer Cup participant):

David Ford (UNC) — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 1, 2024

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek