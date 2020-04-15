Report: PGA Tour to restart season in June after coronavirus hiatus

The PGA Tour is expected to announce in the coming days that it will resume the 2020 season with the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11, according to Golf Digest.

The Tour suspended operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the first round of The Players Championship last month, and canceled all future events across all Tours through the AT&T Byron Nelson in May. All four major championships have either been postponed to the fall or canceled, too.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Charles Schwab Challenge was initially scheduled to take place from May 21-24. It is now going to take the RBC Canadian Open’s slot in the schedule in June instead. That event will not be played, per the report.

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

Fans will not be allowed to attend the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, either — a policy that will likely be implemented for the first several events.

The Tour has an opening on its schedule immediately after the Charles Schwab Challenge from June 18-21, when the U.S Open was initially scheduled to take place. According to Golf Digest, the RBC Heritage is likely to be played that weekend instead.

According to Golf Digest, the Tour schedule is then expected to look like this:

June 25-28: Travelers Championship

July 2-5: Rocket Mortgage Classic

July 9-12: John Deere Classic

July 16-19: Memorial Tournament

July 23-26: 3M Open

July 30-Aug. 2: World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

July 30-Aug. 2: Barracuda Championship

Aug. 6-9: PGA Championship

Aug. 13-16: Wyndham Championship

The three FedExCup Playoffs events will start one week after the Wyndham Championship, with the Tour Championship ending on Sept. 7 — a Monday finish on Labor Day. The U.S. Open was rescheduled to take place on Sept. 17, one week before the Ryder Cup. The Masters will then close out the year, starting on Nov. 12 at Augusta National.

Story continues

The LPGA is planning to restart its season the week of June 15, too, with the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

It’s not clear how many of the Tour’s rescheduled events will take place without fans in attendance. The Tour has also said that it will expand tournament fields where possible to allow for as many players to compete and attempt to make up for lost time.

There were more than 604,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States as of Tuesday night, according to The New York Times. While a lot can change between now and the Tour’s restart date that could alter its plans, golf is likely to be one of the first sports that is logistically able to resume play. If done without fans, ensuring that players, caddies and a limited number of officials keep their distance from one another outside on a golf course is very realistic.

More from Yahoo Sports: