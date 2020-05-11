Phil Mickelson scores membership to Michael Jordan’s elite Florida golf club

Phil Mickelson has secured membership to one of the most exclusive golf clubs in the country.

Mickelson told Dan Patrick on his radio show on Monday that he is in the process of joining Michael Jordan’s exclusive golf club in South Florida, “The Grove XXIII.” Mickelson and his wife, Amy, are planning to move near the club from their home in San Diego in the near future, too.

"You have to be invited," Mickelson said on The Dan Patrick Show. "Fortunately I know a number of members there, and my wife and I just bought a lot fairly close there, it’s only about 10 to 15 minutes away. So it will be a great place to play and practice."

Jordan’s club, named after his iconic basketball number, is located near Hobe Sound, Florida, and is very close to “Medalist Golf Club” — which will host the COVID-19 relief match between Tiger Woods, Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning later this month.

The club opened last fall and is members-only. Jordan is expected to keep membership under 100 people.

“It’s really a cool place,” Mickelson said on the show. “He did an exceptional job there.”

Mickelson said he has been keeping up with “The Last Dance,” the 10-part documentary on Jordan’s time with the Chicago Bulls, in recent weeks and has loved it.

The 44-time PGA Tour winner said he’s played with Jordan “a long time ago,” too, and is continually impressed with his golf game.

“I haven’t played with him in a while, but I’ve seen him play. He seems to get better and better,” Mickelson said on the show. “The area that he gets better on are the shots around the green, all the subtleties, the nuances putting, all the intricacies. “The swing, I haven’t seen him hit it enough to see how much better he is, but the touch around the greens he continues to get better at.”

Phil Mickelson is in the process of joining Michael Jordan’s elite members-only golf club, “The Grove XXIII.” (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)