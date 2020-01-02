Justin Thomas ahead of Hawaii stops: ‘I’m disappointed I haven’t achieved more’

As he gets set to tee it up for the first time in 2020 on Thursday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, Justin Thomas reflected on his impressive career.

Though he’s accomplished several notable feats in just five years on the PGA Tour, Thomas isn’t satisfied.

“I’m disappointed I haven’t achieved more, to be honest,” Thomas said Wednesday, via the Associated Press. “I shouldn’t say disappointed. I’m obviously pleased with my career thus far, but I feel like I could have and should have won a lot more tournaments — and definitely should have contended and won some more majors.”

The 26-year-old has 11 wins on Tour so far, last winning at The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges earlier this season. He had seven top-10 finishes on Tour last season, too — including a win at The BMW Championship, a runner-up finish at the Genesis Open and a T3 finish at the Tour Championship. He won the FedExCup in 2017, too, and has one major championship win.

While he may not be completely happy with his accomplishments, Thomas can fix that in the coming weeks and months — starting on Thursday in Hawaii in the 34-man, winners-only event.

And after all, Thomas knows his game isn’t far off.

“It’s all about giving myself a chance to win,” Thomas said, via the Associated Press. “I’m comfortable when I get there. I felt like I had a lot of chances, or close being right there with a chance.”

Dustin Johnson should have ‘probably about double’ the amount of wins

Thomas isn’t the only one a little upset with his progress in the golf world ahead of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Dustin Johnson is right there with him.

Johnson, who has 20 career wins on Tour heading into his season debut this week at Kapalua, feels he should have several more victories under his belt by now.

“Should I have won more? I think so,” Johnson said, via the Golf Channel.

How much more?

“Probably about double,” Johnson answered.

40 wins on Tour would be a significant jump. That would bring Johnson into the top-10 all-time list tied with Cary Middlecoff, who finished his career with 40 wins, and just four wins back from Phil Mickelson.

Though that would be impressive, Johnson’s career has been extremely successful so far. He’s won at least once in every season he’s been on Tour, and recorded 17 top-10 finishes last year — including a win at the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, runner-up finishes at both The Masters and the PGA Championship and a T5 finish at The Players Championship.

As the 35-year-old gets ready to kick off his 13th season on Tour this week, it’s safe to say he has his goals set high.

“I know what I’m capable of and I know what it takes to win out here,” Johnson said, via the Golf Channel. “So for me, a successful year would obviously be winning three or four times and competing in all the majors, putting myself in positions to win golf tournaments every week.”

