Jordan Spieth saves par after wild, terrifying cliff shot at Pebble Beach

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
Jordan Spieth got as close to the cliffs at Pebble Beach as he possibly could on Saturday afternoon.

Though he miraculously saved par in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Spieth had to take off running backward after his shot so he didn’t fall nearly 70 feet down onto the rocks and beach below.

“It was by far the most nerve-wracking shot I’ve ever hit in my life, like by far,” he was heard telling his caddie.

Spieth’s drive on the par-4 eighth landed just a few inches from tumbling down a 68-foot cliff to the beach and into the Pacific Ocean on Saturday afternoon.

Somehow, he had just enough room to get his approach shot off — but it’s not something any golfer should try to replicate.

Just look at the overhead angle.

The shot itself wasn’t great. It landed long of the green in the rough. Spieth, though, clearly had other things on his mind based on how fast he ran backward after making contact with the ball.

It’s a good thing, too.

The 28-year-old ended up going up-and-down to save his par.

Spieth nearly set the course record, too.

The 28-year-old posted a 9-under 63 to jump up more than 30 spots on the leaderboard and get within one shot of the lead. He made four birdies in his final five holes of the day, and just missed an eagle putt on the final hole.

Beau Hossler, Andrew Putnam and Tom Hoge all sit at 15-under par in the lead heading into Sunday. Spieth — who is tied with Patrick Cantlay and Joel Dahmen at 14-under — is now in a great position to pick up his 13th Tour win and his first since last season’s Valero Texas Open.

Maybe on Sunday he’ll play things slightly safer.

Jordan Spieth at the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Jordan Spieth hit an approach shot just inches from a massive cliff on Saturday at Pebble Beach. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
