After tough end to the season, Jordan Spieth ready to kick off 2020 at Torrey Pines

It’s been a rough few years for Jordan Spieth on the PGA Tour.

The 26-year-old missed the cut to join the U.S. team at the Presidents Cup last month for the first time in his career, and hasn’t found the winner’s circle since 2017. He’s plummeted in the World Golf Rankings from No. 2 to No. 45, and failed to qualify for the Tour Championship last season while recording just four top-10 finishes on the year.

This week, though, Spieth is ready to put that behind him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Spieth will kick off his 2020 campaign at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines — which was the site of his Tour debut back when he was 19 — his first event of the season since the Asia Swing.

While the start to the season wasn’t great, he finished T8 at The CJ Cup but outside the top-40 at both the ZOZO Championship and the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Spieth feels confident in his game after those tournaments.

“I feel like I got out of the fall tournaments, what I wanted to, to an extent,” Spieth said Tuesday, via the PGA Tour. “It was a little trial and error and I was able to have some time to rest and then recover and then practice gearing up. “I think, big picture, I have a really good frame of mind which should allow me to build some patience into getting my game where I want it to be.”

Spieth has worked a lot on his swing in recent weeks and months, too, in an effort to find what was working for him on Tour in the past.

Though he said he hasn’t made any massive changes to his swing, the biggest thing for him was just being comfortable with it again.

“I've won golf tournaments thinking about my swing pretty hard every swing and I've won them where it was easy and I was playing shots,” Spieth said, via the PGA Tour. “It doesn't necessarily hinder me, but it's a lot easier to be more comfortable if you don't have to think about the swing. “But most of the guys out here are standing on the first tee with at least one or two swing feels. I would like to shift more towards seeing the shots, but … it's not easy. You have to be in place to do so.”

Story continues

And even though finding the winner’s circle again for the first time in years is a major motivator for Spieth, it’s not the only one.

With both the Ryder Cup and the Olympics on the horizon, Spieth doesn’t want to be sitting on the sidelines again this year.

“For me, personally, it really sucked [watching the Presidents Cup],” Spieth said, via ESPN. “I hated not being there to help support the team and be a part of it and gain points for Team USA. That part was really tough, as I expected. But at the same time, it is fire to not miss another one.”

Jordan Spieth is searching for his first win in more than two years this week at the Farmers Insurance Open. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: