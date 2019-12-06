Jordan Spieth feeling left out after missing Presidents Cup: ‘I’m sure next week will be tough’

Jordan Spieth won’t be with the rest of the United States team next week at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne in Australia, marking the first international team event that he’s missed since 2013.

Though he’s with most of the U.S. team members this week at the Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas, Spieth is already feeling left out.

“I’m probably out of a lot of group texts,” Spieth said, via Golf Digest. “All those guys in Florida play all the time together, so I don’t even know — it might all be the same group text. But it sucks because there was always good banter on those and I always liked the lead-in and the playing practice rounds together, preparing to be a team representing your country. It’s tough. “When it’s being played without being there, that’s when I’ll probably be like, ‘Man, I took it for granted.’”

The 11-time Tour winner has qualified for the past six Presidents Cups and Ryder Cup events, though is fresh off a second straight season without a win on Tour. Spieth had just four top-10 finishes — including a third-place finish at the PGA Championship — but has fallen to No. 44 in the World Golf Rankings and failed to qualify for the Tour Championship.

He missed the mark for an automatic bid for the Presidents Cup, too, and wasn’t one of Tiger Woods’ captain’s picks for the event, either.

His start this season hasn’t been much better, having finished T-66 at the Zozo Championship and T-43 at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, his last two official events.

Spieth said he hasn’t let it hit him just yet that he’s missing the trip to Australia for the biennial event, but knows that it’ll be a weird feeling having to watch from home.

So, when the time comes, Spieth said he isn’t going to pay too much attention to it.

“I’m sure next week will be tough for me at home,” Spieth said, via Golf Digest. “I’ll try and honestly just get away while the tournament’s going on because you never want to miss those events when you’ve kind of been a part of them for a number of years. But this week, that hasn’t hit me at all.”

Missing the cut for the U.S. team for the first time since 2013, Jordan Spieth is planning to tune out the Presidents Cup next week in Australia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

