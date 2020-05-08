Golfer slams Vijay Singh for entering Korn Ferry Tour event: ‘He’s a complete turd for playing’

Vijay Singh is apparently going to participate in the Korn Ferry Challenge — the first Korn Ferry Tour event of the revised season after the COVID-19 hiatus — next month at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

That move, though, didn’t sit well with at least one other professional golfer, who called Singh “a piece of trash” on Twitter after seeing his name on the list of participants.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, most of which have since been deleted, Korn Ferry Tour golfer Brady Schnell called out Singh for entering the tournament — as the 57-year-old golfer is already well established in the golf world, to say the least.

“Hey @VijaySinghGolf you are a true piece of trash if you [accept] money playing in a Korn Ferry Tour event and I’ll say it right to your face,” Schnell wrote in a tweet, which he later deleted.

Schnell didn’t stop there, either, and started replying to fans.

“I think COVID or no COVID this would be a big deal,” he said. “It’s just Vijay being Vijay. Selfish.”

“It’s one spot?” he wrote back to someone. “Do you know how much those points and money could do for a young kid? He’s a complete turd for playing. He’s got money and he’s got his career. Just wait another month and roll around with your senior friends.”

“I’m still trying to make a career unlike Vijay,” he replied to someone. “Get outta with your weakness.”

“It’s not about pocketbooks ... There are valuable points AND money on the line, both of which he doesn’t need,” he wrote.

Vijay Singh of Fiji tees off on the 11th tee during the second round of The Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc, Michigan on September 14, 2019. (Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Singh has won 34 times on the PGA Tour since he joined in 1993, and won the FedExCup in 2008. He has three major championship wins, including a win at the Masters in 2000, and has won 22 times internationally while racking up more than $70 million in earnings.

The Fiji native was even inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2006.

Singh is currently playing on the PGA Tour Champions, golf’s senior Tour, where he’s won four times.

Schnell, on the other hand, is still trying to make it in the golf world. The 35-year-old has one Korn Ferry Tour win to his name and has finished in the top 25 twice in PGA Tour events, but has yet to earn his PGA Tour card.

The Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental Tour previously known as the Web.com Tour, is used for golfers attempting to either earn or regain their PGA Tour cards — something Singh doesn’t need to do. Singh’s presence at the Korn Ferry Challenge could take that opportunity away from a younger golfer, too, which was Schnell’s point.

Schnell eventually walked his comments back somewhat, though deleted the tweet in which he did so, later on Thursday.

“Piece of trash is way too harsh,” Schnell said in the deleted tweet, via ESPN. “This is why, including myself, we should all breathe a little before posting something. I reacted too strongly when I heard Vijay was playing in a KF event, however, I feel strongly he shouldn’t play. It’s a silly move on his part, period!”

