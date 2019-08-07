Thorbjorn Olesen charged with sexual assault, suspended by European Tour after flight incident

Thorbjorn Olesen was charged with sexual assault, common assault and being drunk on an aircraft on Tuesday following an incident on a British Airways flight last week, according to USA Today.

The European Tour suspended Olesen on Tuesday, too, “until the outcome of the trial.” The Danish golfer is due in an English court on Aug. 21.

Olesen was arrested at Heathrow Airport in London last Monday after flying home from the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tennessee. Olesen reportedly engaged in arguments with passengers during the flight, became verbally abusive toward the crew and urinated in the aisle of the plane. Olesen even allegedly assaulted a sleeping woman on the flight.

He was riding in first class.

The 29-year-old, who finished in a tie for 27th in the final WGC event of the season, was flying back to Europe with fellow golfer Ian Poulter. Poulter, who finished in eighth in Memphis, reportedly tried to step in and calm him down on the flight.

Police were waiting for Olesen in the airport to arrest him when the flight landed.

“A man has been charged in connection with an incident on an inbound flight to Heathrow Airport on Monday, 29 July,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said, via the BBC. “Jacob Thorbjorn Olesen … was charged by postal requisition ... with sexual assault, being drunk on an aircraft and common assault.”

Olesen has won five times on the European Tour, last at the 2018 Italian Open, though he is still searching for his first win on the PGA Tour. He has eight top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour. His best appearance came at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last year, when he finished tied for third.

He is currently ranked No. 64 in the Official World Golf Rankings, and will not take part in the FedExCup Playoffs — which kick off on Thursday with The Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey, marking the first of three playoff events.

