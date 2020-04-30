Thomas Bjorn tried to golf inside during the coronavirus, and shattered his glass door

Golf is an outdoor sport for a number of reasons.

Thomas Bjorn learned that the hard way.

Bjorn was trying to demonstrate a chipping drill for fans to practice at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and was hitting from a mat through doors out to a patio at his house.

The drill, though, didn’t go as planned.

And here’s the end result! 🙈 pic.twitter.com/R8A0LdRkAl — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) April 30, 2020

Now, Bjorn isn’t a bad golfer by any means. The 49-year-old has 15 career wins on the European Tour, and was Europe’s team captain during their win at the 2018 Ryder Cup. If anyone is qualified to golf indoors, it’s him.

Like everyone else in the golf world, though, Bjorn hasn’t picked up his clubs in a while — and it shows.

Naturally, several other Tour members were very impressed with his chipping.

Shank you for this Thomas 🤣 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) April 30, 2020

Should've put the clubs away for longer 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Ross Fisher (@RossFisher) April 30, 2020

Am I the only one who wishes the camera kept rolling so we could see the reaction? 😂 — Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) April 30, 2020

If there’s a lesson to be learned, it’s this: Golf should always be played outside, no matter what.

Thomas Bjorn of Denmark in action during the pro-am event prior to Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on January 29, 2020, in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

