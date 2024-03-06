PGA Tour Enterprises launched with nine players, including Tiger Woods, on board of directors

The newly formed PGA Tour Enterprises announced its first board of directors on Wednesday.

The 13-member board has nine PGA Tour Directors, approved by the Tour’s Policy Board, and four Strategic Sports Group Directors, appointed by the SSG investor group. This board will lead all commercial activities related to the PGA Tour and will focus on driving fan engagement and growth, as well as developing new media, sponsorship and commercial opportunities.

All six current Player Directors from the Tour Policy Board will simultaneously serve on the Tour Enterprises Board of Directors: Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods.

The more significant news was the naming of retired Tour pro Joe Ogilvie to the board.

“Given the significant time investment required from the players to serve on both Boards – and as part of the Tour’s governance review – the Player Directors identified the benefit of having a ‘Director Liaison’ on both Boards as well,” the Tour said in a news release. “Ogilvie will join the PGA Tour Policy Board and the PGA Tour Enterprises Board of Directors.

Joe Gorder, who serves as an Independent Director on the Tour Policy Board, and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan round out the Tour representation on the Enterprises Board. Monahan will serve as the CEO of Enterprises, and Woods will serve as the Vice Chairman of the Board.

As announced in January, SSG – a consortium of American sports team owners led by Fenway Sports Group – joined PGA Tour Enterprises as a minority investor, providing an initial $1.5 billion of capital that will “unlock investment opportunities to grow the Tour and enhance the game of golf around the world.”

The four SSG Directors will be:

John W. Henry, Principal, Fenway Sports Group; Manager, Strategic Sports Group

Arthur M. Blank, Co-Founder, Home Depot; Owner and Chairman, AMB Sports and Entertainment (Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Drive GC, PGA Tour Superstore)

Andrew B. Cohen, Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder, Cohen Private Ventures; Vice Chairman, New York Mets

Sam Kennedy, Partner/CEO, Fenway Sports Group; President & CEO, Boston Red Sox

Story continues

The PGA Tour Enterprises Board will elect a chairman at an upcoming meeting.

“Today’s announcement is another milestone for our organization, as I believe we have arrived at a PGA Tour Enterprise’s Board of Directors with the right composition, expertise and balance necessary to take our organization into the future,” said Monahan. “Our current and former players will provide essential insight into our members’ priorities and needs. And we welcome key SSG members to the leadership team, whose exceptional track records and achievements in global professional sports will lend a wealth of knowledge into the opportunities ahead for the PGA Tour. Their expertise will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the success and growth of our commercial initiatives.

“It’s an opportunity for us to shape something special that will not only create more value for the PGA Tour, but will also benefit and grow our fanbase,” the Player Directors and Liaison Director said in a joint statement. “We’re ready to get started.”

“Our role on the Enterprises board will focus on hearing Player Director ideas and working alongside them to ensure the sport’s commercial growth occurs in a way that creates the best possible product for fans,” said Henry. “All of us at Strategic Sports Group see a bright future for the PGA Tour and the constitution of the Enterprises Board is an important first step in realizing that future.”

In addition to Ogilvie’s forthcoming appointment, Monahan will be a voting member as well, which will expand that Policy Board from 12 to 14.

Player Directors

Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods

Liaison Director

Joe Ogilvie

PGA Tour Commissioner

Jay Monahan

Independent Directors

Edward Herlihy, Jimmy Dunne, Mark Flaherty, Mary Meeker, Joe Gorder

PGA of America Director

John Lindert

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek