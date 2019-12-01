Dustin Johnson withdraws from Hero World Challenge, will still play in Presidents Cup

Though he has decided to bail on the Hero World Challenge, Dustin Johnson will still participate with the U.S. Team at the Presidents Cup next month.

Johnson announced on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that he has officially withdrawn from the Hero World Challenge next week in The Bahamas, which marked the final PGA Tour stop before the Presidents Cup. Johnson underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in September to repair cartilage damage, and has yet to play on Tour this season.

2/2...practice will best prepare me for the Presidents Cup. I have informed Captain Woods of my decision, which he fully supports and understands, and cannot wait to tee it up with him and my teammates next week in Australia. — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) November 30, 2019

“After a lot of careful thought and consultation, I have decided that it is in my best interest if I withdraw from next week’s Hero World Challenge,” Johnson said. “While my recovery from knee surgery is complete, I feel another week of physical therapy and practice will best prepare me for the Presidents Cup. “I have informed Captain Woods of my decision, which he fully supports and understands, and cannot wait to tee it up with him and my teammates next week in Australia.”

Johnson, who has won 20 times on Tour, grabbed one win and had seven top-10 finishes last season — winning the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship and finishing runner-up at both The Masters and the PGA Championship.

Chez Reavie will take Johnson’s place at the Hero World Challenge instead. Reavie picked up his second career victory on Tour last year at the Travelers Championship, and is fresh off a T26 finish at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Though he won’t play next week at the Hero World Challenge, Dustin Johnson will still participate in the Presidents Cup next month in Australia. (AP/Nam Y. Huh)

Jason Day withdraws from Presidents Cup

While Johnson will still participate in the biennial event next month at Royal Melbourne in Australia, Jason Day will not.

Day, who was a captain’s pick for the International Team, withdrew from the Presidents Cup on Friday due to a back injury. South Korean Byeong Hun An will take his place.

“We wish Jason well and hope his back recovers quickly,” International Team captain Ernie Els said in a statement. “We were eager to have Jason as part of the team at Royal Melbourne and his experience will be missed. “The good news is that there were a number of strong and qualified players available to choose from when I made my captain’s selections. To have someone as steady and talented as Ben An puts us in a great position to succeed. Ben played extremely well this fall and throughout the year and he will fit nicely on this team.”

Day, an Australian native, hurt his back while training in Palm Springs, California, earlier this month. He is the second player to withdraw from the event due to injury, following Brooks Koepka — who is still dealing with a knee injury and was replaced by Rickie Fowler.

“I’m quite disappointed I won’t be coming home to play in either the Australian Open in Sydney or the Presidents Cup the following week in Melbourne,” Day said in a statement. “I was quite looking forward to both events ... I look forward to playing at home in the near future. My best to all the competitors in Sydney and my teammates in Melbourne.”

The Presidents Cup will kick off on Dec. 9.

Jason Day will not play in the Presidents Cup after suffering a back injury. (AP/Lee Jin-man)

