PGA Tour sees another coronavirus case as Cameron Champ withdraws from Travelers Championship

For the second time in five days, a golfer is withdrawing from a PGA Tour event after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cameron Champ, an American ranked No. 79 in the World Golf Ranking, is out of the Travelers Championship after testing positive for the coronavirus in a pre-tournament screening, the Tour announced Tuesday.

PGA TOUR statement on Cameron Champ WD: pic.twitter.com/ZeT0EAWhT0 — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 23, 2020

Champ will now self-isolate, while the Tour releases its full testing results on Wednesday before the event.

Nick Watney became the first golfer to test positive for the virus since the PGA Tour returned to play earlier this month. Watney withdrew from the RBC Heritage before the second round last weekend after experiencing symptoms and reaching out to a doctor.

While Watney’s diagnosis came mid-tournament and created worries about golfers he could have possibly spread the virus to, Champ’s case was caught before the event even started. Champ also wasn’t part of the field at the RBC Heritage.

Champ and Watney certainly won’t be the last cases the PGA Tour experiences as it hold events amid the pandemic. Rory McIlroy has called such cases in golf inevitable, and the sport of golf isn’t alone in facing that risk.

Cameron Champ almost definitely won't be the last coronavirus case the PGA Tour sees. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

