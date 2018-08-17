PGA Tour Championship: Schedule, standings for FedExCup playoffs

Everything you need to know about the PGA Tour's FedExCup playoff system.

PGA Tour Championship: Schedule, standings for FedExCup playoffs

The 2018 PGA Tour season wraps up with golf's FedExCup playoffs, which conclude with the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

But how exactly does the PGA Tour's playoff system work, and how do golfers qualify?

During the season, golfers are awarded points based on their performance in PGA Tour events. Winning and placing highly in tournaments yields a player a higher amount of points. The amount of points players are awarded depends on the event.

The winner of an official PGA Tour event is awarded 500 FedExCup points. Winning the Masters, Players Championship, U.S. Open, British Open or PGA Championship awards 600 points. World Golf Championship events each award 550 points to winners. Any additional events played during the FedExCup competition (i.e. those played during the same week as a major tournament or WGC event) awards 300 points to the winner. For more details, check out the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs 101.

Once the PGA Tour season concludes, the top 125 players (and ties) in the FedExCup standings qualify to compete in the playoffs. A progressive cut is featured through the first three tournaments to determine the 30 players eligible for the final event, the Tour Championship.

After the first tournament, the field is cut to 100 players (and ties), then after the second tournament it's cut to 70 players (and ties), before the final 30 advance to the final tournament. The FedExCup points of those 30 players are reseeded in order to level the playing field before the championship. The points earned from the Tour Championship are then added to the reseeded total and the golfer with the most points wins the FedEx Cup.

Simple, right? Here's a look at the PGA Tour's FedExCup playoff schedule and current point standings.

PGA Tour FedExCup playoff schedule

Here's the schedule for the PGA Tour's four playoff tournaments, culminating with the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

The Northern Trust

Ridgewood CC, Paramus, N.J.

Aug. 23-26

Dell Technologies Championship

TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

Aug. 31-Sept. 3

BMW Championship

Aronimink GC, Newtown Square, Pa.

Sept. 6-9

Tour Championship

East Lake GC, Atlanta

Sept. 20-23

2018 FedExCup standings

11 Tony Finau 1,509 1,208

Here are the FedExCup standings through the PGA Championship.

Ranking

Golfer

Points

Behind

1

Dustin Johnson

2,717

-

2

Justin Thomas

2,634

83

3

Brooks Koepka

2,012

705

4

Justin Rose

1,991

726

5

Bubba Watson

1,879

838

6

Jason Day

1,771

946

7

Francesco Molinari

1,682

1,035

8

Bryson DeChambeau

1,617

1,100

9

Patrick Reed

1,555

1,162

10

Phil Mickelson

1,546

1,171

11

Tony Finau

1,509

1,208

12

Webb Simpson

1,465

1,252

13

Jon Rahm

1,430

1,287

14

Patrick Cantlay

1,388

1,329

15

Patton Kizzire

1,386

1,331

16

Paul Casey

1,319

1,398

17

Rickie Fowler

1,302

1,415

18

Kyle Stanley

1,198

1,519

19

Kevin Na

1,183

1,534

20

Tiger Woods

1,162

1,555

21

Rory McIlroy

1,154

1,563

22

Marc Leishman

1,148

1,569

23

Tommy Fleetwood

1,130

1,587

24

Pat Perez

1,116

1,601

25

Andrew Landry

1,116

1,601

26

Chesson Hadley

1,113

1,604

27

Aaron Wise

1,086

1,631

28

Xander Schauffele

1,081

1,636

29

Luke List

1,080

1,637

30

Austin Cook

1,060

1,657

31

Brian Harman

1,056

1,661

32

Gary Woodland

1,044

1,673

33

Ian Poulter

1,030

1,687

34

Andrew Putnam

1,026

1,691

35

Chez Reavie

1,020

1,697

36

Brendan Steele

998

1,719

37

Alex Noren

989

1,728

38

Kevin Kisner

971

1,746

39

Beau Hossler

957

1,760

40

Jordan Spieth

945

1,772

41

Ryan Armour

926

1,791

42

Byeong Hun An

913

1,804

43

Billy Horschel

903

1,814

44

Emiliano Grillo

901

1,816

45

Si Woo Kim

893

1,824

46

Charles Howell III

885

1,832

47

Keegan Bradley

872

1,845

48

J.J. Spaun

849

1,868

49

Zach Johnson

839

1,878

50

Henrik Stenson

826

1,891

51

Cameron Smith

821

1,896

52

Scott Piercy

792

1,925

53

Brian Gay

785

1,932

54

Whee Kim

764

1,953

55

Stewart Cink

758

1,959

56

Ted Potter, Jr.

744

1,973

57

Rafa Cabrera Bello

728

1,989

58

Jimmy Walker

719

1,998

59

Ryan Moore

700

2,017

60

Chris Kirk

699

2,018

61

Jason Kokrak

695

2,022

62

Matt Kuchar

679

2,038

63

Joel Dahmen

676

2,041

64

Michael Kim

675

2,042

65

Kevin Streelman

673

2,044

66

Keith Mitchell

646

2,071

67

J.B. Holmes

640

2,077

68

Adam Hadwin

638

2,079

69

Kelly Kraft

627

2,090

70

Adam Scott

623

2,094

71

Louis Oosthuizen

620

2,097

72

Troy Merritt

616

2,101

73

Satoshi Kodaira

600

2,117

74

Kevin Chappell

597

2,120

75

James Hahn

596

2,121

76

Peter Uihlein

593

2,124

77

Brice Garnett

592

2,125

78

Branden Grace

590

2,127

79

Russell Knox

585

2,132

80

Brandt Snedeker

577

2,140

81

Russell Henley

569

2,148

82

Ollie Schniederjans

568

2,149

83

Daniel Berger

565

2,152

84

Abraham Ancer

558

2,159

85

Anirban Lahiri

555

2,162

86

Jason Dufner

553

2,164

87

Tom Hoge

552

2,165

88

Hideki Matsuyama

551

2,166

89

Tyrrell Hatton

550

2,167

90

Jamie Lovemark

545

2,172

91

Brandon Harkins

528

2,189

92

Charl Schwartzel

528

2,189

93

Kevin Tway

521

2,196

94

Rory Sabbatini

517

2,200

95

Charley Hoffman

515

2,202

96

Patrick Rodgers

510

2,207

97

Trey Mullinax

510

2,207

98

Alex Cejka

502

2,215

99

Ryan Palmer

500

2,217

100

Richy Werenski

491

2,226

101

Nick Watney

491

2,226

102

John Huh

480

2,237

103

Sung Kang

474

2,243

104

Scott Stallings

470

2,247

105

Harold Varner III

467

2,250

106

Tyler Duncan

457

2,260

107

Danny Lee

450

2,267

108

C.T. Pan

448

2,269

109

J.T. Poston

448

2,269

110

Bronson Burgoon

446

2,271

111

Vaughn Taylor

445

2,272

112

William McGirt

444

2,273

113

Grayson Murray

438

2,279

114

Martin Laird

433

2,284

115

Sam Ryder

433

2,284

116

Ryan Blaum

428

2,289

117

Brian Stuard

421

2,296

118

Scott Brown

417

2,300

119

Sean O'Hair

417

2,300

120

Sam Saunders

411

2,306

121

Bud Cauley

405

2,312

122

Jhonattan Vegas

394

2,323

123

Seamus Power

377

2,340

124

Martin Piller

371

2,346

125

Tyrone Van Aswegen

364

2,353

126

Chad Campbell

361

2,356

127

Robert Garrigus

353

2,364

128

Corey Conners

344

2,373

129

Nick Taylor

340

2,377

130

Tom Lovelady

332

2,385

131

Sergio Garcia

331

2,386

132

Harris English

327

2,390

133

Lucas Glover

324

2,393

134

Ben Silverman

323

2,394

135

Derek Fathauer

316

2,401

136

Johnson Wagner

315

2,402

137

Aaron Baddeley

311

2,406

138

Talor Gooch

308

2,409

139

Shane Lowry

296

2,421

140

David Lingmerth

274

2,443

141

Steve Stricker

274

2,443

142

Nicholas Lindheim

272

2,445

143

Graeme McDowell

269

2,448

144

Ben Crane

267

2,450

145

Ben Martin

266

2,451

146

Matt Jones

264

2,453

147

Retief Goosen

261

2,456

148

Thomas Pieters

260

2,457

149

Chris Stroud

255

2,462

150

Bill Haas

253

2,464

151

Denny McCarthy

249

2,468

152

Hudson Swafford

242

2,475

153

Adam Schenk

239

2,478

154

J.J. Henry

239

2,478

155

Shawn Stefani

237

2,480

156

David Hearn

235

2,482

157

Hunter Mahan

234

2,483

158

Michael Thompson

224

2,493

159

Mackenzie Hughes

224

2,493

160

Fabián Gómez

221

2,496

161

Wesley Bryan

219

2,498

162

Martin Flores

211

2,506

163

Stephan Jaeger

208

2,509

164

Peter Malnati

195

2,522

165

Xinjun Zhang

192

2,525

166

Dominic Bozzelli

190

2,527

167

Blayne Barber

188

2,529

168

Zac Blair

176

2,541

169

Lanto Griffin

170

2,547

170

Cameron Percy

169

2,548

171

Jim Furyk

168

2,549

172

Nate Lashley

168

2,549

173

Jonathan Randolph

166

2,551

174

Ricky Barnes

161

2,556

175

Ethan Tracy

157

2,560

176

Robert Streb

155

2,562

177

Jonas Blixt

149

2,568

178

Rob Oppenheim

148

2,569

179

Cody Gribble

141

2,576

180

Steve Wheatcroft

138

2,579

181

Greg Chalmers

133

2,584

182

Ross Fisher

119

2,598

183

Jonathan Byrd

116

2,601

184

Matt Every

113

2,604

185

Graham DeLaet

111

2,606

186

K.J. Choi

110

2,607

187

Andres Romero

104

2,613

188

Roberto Díaz

101

2,616

189

Brett Stegmaier

93

2,624

190

Parker McLachlin

92

2,625

191

Camilo Villegas

90

2,627

192

Daniel Summerhays

89

2,628

193

Conrad Shindler

88

2,629

194

Cameron Tringale

88

2,629

195

Tim Herron

87

2,630

196

Stuart Appleby

84

2,633

197

Morgan Hoffmann

81

2,636

198

John Merrick

79

2,638

199

Smylie Kaufman

74

2,643

200

Rod Pampling

64

2,653

201

Sangmoon Bae

61

2,656

202

Billy Hurley III

60

2,657

203

Bernhard Langer

57

2,660

204

Jerry Kelly

54

2,663

205

Brendon de Jonge

49

2,668

206

Geoff Ogilvy

48

2,669

207

D.J. Trahan

46

2,671

208

Ernie Els

46

2,671

209

Davis Love III

45

2,672

210

Matt Atkins

44

2,673

211

George McNeill

42

2,675

212

Martin Kaymer

42

2,675

213

Luke Donald

42

2,675

214

D.A. Points

40

2,677

215

Brandon Hagy

39

2,678

216

Steve Marino

36

2,681

217

Eric Axley

33

2,684

218

Ken Duke

33

2,684

219

Dicky Pride

30

2,687

220

Padraig Harrington

29

2,688

221

Troy Matteson

28

2,689

222

Jason Bohn

27

2,690

223

Tommy Gainey

26

2,691

224

John Senden

25

2,692

225

Heath Slocum

24

2,693

226

Vijay Singh

24

2,693

227

Zecheng Dou

21

2,696

228

Brian Davis

20

2,697

229

Seung-Yul Noh

19

2,698

230

Fred Couples

18

2,699

231

Andrew Yun

16

2,701

232

Colt Knost

13

2,704

233

Jim Herman

13

2,704

T234

Ángel Cabrera

11

2,706

T234

Derek Ernst

11

2,706

236

Kyle Thompson

10

2,707

237

Mark Wilson

9

2,708

238

Bob Estes

7

2,710

T239

Charlie Beljan

7

2,710

T239

Charlie Wi

7

2,710

241

Daniel Chopra

6

2,711

242

Kris Blanks

6

2,711

243

Rick Lamb

6

2,711

244

Omar Uresti

6

2,711

245

Andrew Johnston

5

2,712

246

John Daly

5

2,712

247

John Rollins

4

2,713

248

Cameron Beckman

4

2,713

249

Arjun Atwal

4

2,713

250

Robert Allenby

4

2,713

251

Paul Goydos

3

2,714

252

Chris Couch

3

2,714

T253

Jay Don Blake

3

2,714

T253

Michael Bradley

3

2,714

255

Olin Browne

3

2,714

256

Jonathan Kaye

2

2,715

T257

Neal Lancaster

2

2,715

T257

Shaun Micheel

2

2,715

259

Mike Weir

2

2,715

260

Trevor Immelman

1

2,716

