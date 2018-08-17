PGA Tour Championship: Schedule, standings for FedExCup playoffs
The 2018 PGA Tour season wraps up with golf's FedExCup playoffs, which conclude with the Tour Championship in Atlanta.
But how exactly does the PGA Tour's playoff system work, and how do golfers qualify?
During the season, golfers are awarded points based on their performance in PGA Tour events. Winning and placing highly in tournaments yields a player a higher amount of points. The amount of points players are awarded depends on the event.
The winner of an official PGA Tour event is awarded 500 FedExCup points. Winning the Masters, Players Championship, U.S. Open, British Open or PGA Championship awards 600 points. World Golf Championship events each award 550 points to winners. Any additional events played during the FedExCup competition (i.e. those played during the same week as a major tournament or WGC event) awards 300 points to the winner. For more details, check out the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs 101.
Once the PGA Tour season concludes, the top 125 players (and ties) in the FedExCup standings qualify to compete in the playoffs. A progressive cut is featured through the first three tournaments to determine the 30 players eligible for the final event, the Tour Championship.
After the first tournament, the field is cut to 100 players (and ties), then after the second tournament it's cut to 70 players (and ties), before the final 30 advance to the final tournament. The FedExCup points of those 30 players are reseeded in order to level the playing field before the championship. The points earned from the Tour Championship are then added to the reseeded total and the golfer with the most points wins the FedEx Cup.
Simple, right? Here's a look at the PGA Tour's FedExCup playoff schedule and current point standings.
PGA Tour FedExCup playoff schedule
Here's the schedule for the PGA Tour's four playoff tournaments, culminating with the Tour Championship in Atlanta.
Ridgewood CC, Paramus, N.J.
Aug. 23-26
TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.
Aug. 31-Sept. 3
Aronimink GC, Newtown Square, Pa.
Sept. 6-9
East Lake GC, Atlanta
Sept. 20-23
2018 FedExCup standings
Here are the FedExCup standings through the PGA Championship.
Ranking
Golfer
Points
Behind
1
Dustin Johnson
2,717
-
2
Justin Thomas
2,634
83
3
Brooks Koepka
2,012
705
4
Justin Rose
1,991
726
5
Bubba Watson
1,879
838
6
Jason Day
1,771
946
7
Francesco Molinari
1,682
1,035
8
Bryson DeChambeau
1,617
1,100
9
Patrick Reed
1,555
1,162
10
Phil Mickelson
1,546
1,171
11
Tony Finau
1,509
1,208
12
Webb Simpson
1,465
1,252
13
Jon Rahm
1,430
1,287
14
Patrick Cantlay
1,388
1,329
15
Patton Kizzire
1,386
1,331
16
Paul Casey
1,319
1,398
17
Rickie Fowler
1,302
1,415
18
Kyle Stanley
1,198
1,519
19
Kevin Na
1,183
1,534
20
Tiger Woods
1,162
1,555
21
Rory McIlroy
1,154
1,563
22
Marc Leishman
1,148
1,569
23
Tommy Fleetwood
1,130
1,587
24
Pat Perez
1,116
1,601
25
Andrew Landry
1,116
1,601
26
Chesson Hadley
1,113
1,604
27
Aaron Wise
1,086
1,631
28
Xander Schauffele
1,081
1,636
29
Luke List
1,080
1,637
30
Austin Cook
1,060
1,657
31
Brian Harman
1,056
1,661
32
Gary Woodland
1,044
1,673
33
Ian Poulter
1,030
1,687
34
Andrew Putnam
1,026
1,691
35
Chez Reavie
1,020
1,697
36
Brendan Steele
998
1,719
37
Alex Noren
989
1,728
38
Kevin Kisner
971
1,746
39
Beau Hossler
957
1,760
40
Jordan Spieth
945
1,772
41
Ryan Armour
926
1,791
42
Byeong Hun An
913
1,804
43
Billy Horschel
903
1,814
44
Emiliano Grillo
901
1,816
45
Si Woo Kim
893
1,824
46
Charles Howell III
885
1,832
47
Keegan Bradley
872
1,845
48
J.J. Spaun
849
1,868
49
Zach Johnson
839
1,878
50
Henrik Stenson
826
1,891
51
Cameron Smith
821
1,896
52
Scott Piercy
792
1,925
53
Brian Gay
785
1,932
54
Whee Kim
764
1,953
55
Stewart Cink
758
1,959
56
Ted Potter, Jr.
744
1,973
57
Rafa Cabrera Bello
728
1,989
58
Jimmy Walker
719
1,998
59
Ryan Moore
700
2,017
60
Chris Kirk
699
2,018
61
Jason Kokrak
695
2,022
62
Matt Kuchar
679
2,038
63
Joel Dahmen
676
2,041
64
Michael Kim
675
2,042
65
Kevin Streelman
673
2,044
66
Keith Mitchell
646
2,071
67
J.B. Holmes
640
2,077
68
Adam Hadwin
638
2,079
69
Kelly Kraft
627
2,090
70
Adam Scott
623
2,094
71
Louis Oosthuizen
620
2,097
72
Troy Merritt
616
2,101
73
Satoshi Kodaira
600
2,117
74
Kevin Chappell
597
2,120
75
James Hahn
596
2,121
76
Peter Uihlein
593
2,124
77
Brice Garnett
592
2,125
78
Branden Grace
590
2,127
79
Russell Knox
585
2,132
80
Brandt Snedeker
577
2,140
81
Russell Henley
569
2,148
82
Ollie Schniederjans
568
2,149
83
Daniel Berger
565
2,152
84
Abraham Ancer
558
2,159
85
Anirban Lahiri
555
2,162
86
Jason Dufner
553
2,164
87
Tom Hoge
552
2,165
88
Hideki Matsuyama
551
2,166
89
Tyrrell Hatton
550
2,167
90
Jamie Lovemark
545
2,172
91
Brandon Harkins
528
2,189
92
Charl Schwartzel
528
2,189
93
Kevin Tway
521
2,196
94
Rory Sabbatini
517
2,200
95
Charley Hoffman
515
2,202
96
Patrick Rodgers
510
2,207
97
Trey Mullinax
510
2,207
98
Alex Cejka
502
2,215
99
Ryan Palmer
500
2,217
100
Richy Werenski
491
2,226
101
Nick Watney
491
2,226
102
John Huh
480
2,237
103
Sung Kang
474
2,243
104
Scott Stallings
470
2,247
105
Harold Varner III
467
2,250
106
Tyler Duncan
457
2,260
107
Danny Lee
450
2,267
108
C.T. Pan
448
2,269
109
J.T. Poston
448
2,269
110
Bronson Burgoon
446
2,271
111
Vaughn Taylor
445
2,272
112
William McGirt
444
2,273
113
Grayson Murray
438
2,279
114
Martin Laird
433
2,284
115
Sam Ryder
433
2,284
116
Ryan Blaum
428
2,289
117
Brian Stuard
421
2,296
118
Scott Brown
417
2,300
119
Sean O'Hair
417
2,300
120
Sam Saunders
411
2,306
121
Bud Cauley
405
2,312
122
Jhonattan Vegas
394
2,323
123
Seamus Power
377
2,340
124
Martin Piller
371
2,346
125
Tyrone Van Aswegen
364
2,353
126
Chad Campbell
361
2,356
127
Robert Garrigus
353
2,364
128
Corey Conners
344
2,373
129
Nick Taylor
340
2,377
130
Tom Lovelady
332
2,385
131
Sergio Garcia
331
2,386
132
Harris English
327
2,390
133
Lucas Glover
324
2,393
134
Ben Silverman
323
2,394
135
Derek Fathauer
316
2,401
136
Johnson Wagner
315
2,402
137
Aaron Baddeley
311
2,406
138
Talor Gooch
308
2,409
139
Shane Lowry
296
2,421
140
David Lingmerth
274
2,443
141
Steve Stricker
274
2,443
142
Nicholas Lindheim
272
2,445
143
Graeme McDowell
269
2,448
144
Ben Crane
267
2,450
145
Ben Martin
266
2,451
146
Matt Jones
264
2,453
147
Retief Goosen
261
2,456
148
Thomas Pieters
260
2,457
149
Chris Stroud
255
2,462
150
Bill Haas
253
2,464
151
Denny McCarthy
249
2,468
152
Hudson Swafford
242
2,475
153
Adam Schenk
239
2,478
154
J.J. Henry
239
2,478
155
Shawn Stefani
237
2,480
156
David Hearn
235
2,482
157
Hunter Mahan
234
2,483
158
Michael Thompson
224
2,493
159
Mackenzie Hughes
224
2,493
160
Fabián Gómez
221
2,496
161
Wesley Bryan
219
2,498
162
Martin Flores
211
2,506
163
Stephan Jaeger
208
2,509
164
Peter Malnati
195
2,522
165
Xinjun Zhang
192
2,525
166
Dominic Bozzelli
190
2,527
167
Blayne Barber
188
2,529
168
Zac Blair
176
2,541
169
Lanto Griffin
170
2,547
170
Cameron Percy
169
2,548
171
Jim Furyk
168
2,549
172
Nate Lashley
168
2,549
173
Jonathan Randolph
166
2,551
174
Ricky Barnes
161
2,556
175
Ethan Tracy
157
2,560
176
Robert Streb
155
2,562
177
Jonas Blixt
149
2,568
178
Rob Oppenheim
148
2,569
179
Cody Gribble
141
2,576
180
Steve Wheatcroft
138
2,579
181
Greg Chalmers
133
2,584
182
Ross Fisher
119
2,598
183
Jonathan Byrd
116
2,601
184
Matt Every
113
2,604
185
Graham DeLaet
111
2,606
186
K.J. Choi
110
2,607
187
Andres Romero
104
2,613
188
Roberto Díaz
101
2,616
189
Brett Stegmaier
93
2,624
190
Parker McLachlin
92
2,625
191
Camilo Villegas
90
2,627
192
Daniel Summerhays
89
2,628
193
Conrad Shindler
88
2,629
194
Cameron Tringale
88
2,629
195
Tim Herron
87
2,630
196
Stuart Appleby
84
2,633
197
Morgan Hoffmann
81
2,636
198
John Merrick
79
2,638
199
Smylie Kaufman
74
2,643
200
Rod Pampling
64
2,653
201
Sangmoon Bae
61
2,656
202
Billy Hurley III
60
2,657
203
Bernhard Langer
57
2,660
204
Jerry Kelly
54
2,663
205
Brendon de Jonge
49
2,668
206
Geoff Ogilvy
48
2,669
207
D.J. Trahan
46
2,671
208
Ernie Els
46
2,671
209
Davis Love III
45
2,672
210
Matt Atkins
44
2,673
211
George McNeill
42
2,675
212
Martin Kaymer
42
2,675
213
Luke Donald
42
2,675
214
D.A. Points
40
2,677
215
Brandon Hagy
39
2,678
216
Steve Marino
36
2,681
217
Eric Axley
33
2,684
218
Ken Duke
33
2,684
219
Dicky Pride
30
2,687
220
Padraig Harrington
29
2,688
221
Troy Matteson
28
2,689
222
Jason Bohn
27
2,690
223
Tommy Gainey
26
2,691
224
John Senden
25
2,692
225
Heath Slocum
24
2,693
226
Vijay Singh
24
2,693
227
Zecheng Dou
21
2,696
228
Brian Davis
20
2,697
229
Seung-Yul Noh
19
2,698
230
Fred Couples
18
2,699
231
Andrew Yun
16
2,701
232
Colt Knost
13
2,704
233
Jim Herman
13
2,704
T234
Ángel Cabrera
11
2,706
T234
Derek Ernst
11
2,706
236
Kyle Thompson
10
2,707
237
Mark Wilson
9
2,708
238
Bob Estes
7
2,710
T239
Charlie Beljan
7
2,710
T239
Charlie Wi
7
2,710
241
Daniel Chopra
6
2,711
242
Kris Blanks
6
2,711
243
Rick Lamb
6
2,711
244
Omar Uresti
6
2,711
245
Andrew Johnston
5
2,712
246
John Daly
5
2,712
247
John Rollins
4
2,713
248
Cameron Beckman
4
2,713
249
Arjun Atwal
4
2,713
250
Robert Allenby
4
2,713
251
Paul Goydos
3
2,714
252
Chris Couch
3
2,714
T253
Jay Don Blake
3
2,714
T253
Michael Bradley
3
2,714
255
Olin Browne
3
2,714
256
Jonathan Kaye
2
2,715
T257
Neal Lancaster
2
2,715
T257
Shaun Micheel
2
2,715
259
Mike Weir
2
2,715
260
Trevor Immelman
1
2,716