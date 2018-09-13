PGA Tour Championship: Odds to win final FedExCup event

The odds to win the 2018 Tour Championship are in, and Tiger Woods is near the top among the 30 golfers remaining in the PGA Tour's FedExCup playoffs.

Woods opened at 12-to-1 odds to win the last of the four FedExCup playoff events, tied with Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas. Tiger also sits at No. 20 in the reset FedExCup playoff standings entering the season finale in Atlanta.

Justin Rose (7/1) opened as the favorite to win the Tour Championship, which would also net him the FedExCup trophy. Dustin Johnson (8/1) and Rory McIlroy (9/1) were close behind Rose in the odds.

Last year's Tour Championship was won by Xander Schauffele, who is another member of this year's field of 30, but Thomas held on to take home the 2017 FedExCup. In other words, it's not all about who wins the Tour Championship. Here is a breakdown of the FedExCup finishing scenarios.

The Tour Championship will still have a huge impact on the FedEx Cup standings, which are currently led by Bryson DeChambeau. The Tour Championship winner will get 2,000 FedExCup points, which could shake up the leaderboard in a major way.

Odds to win 2018 Tour Championship

Here's a look at the latest odds to win the 2018 Tour Championship, according to Vegas Insider:

Justin Rose 7/1 Dustin Johnson 8/1 Rory McIlroy 9/1 Brooks Koepka 12/1 Justin Thomas 12/1 Tiger Woods 12/1 Bryson DeChambeau 18/1 Rickie Fowler 18/1 Hideki Matsuyama 20/1 Tony Finau 20/1 Jason Day 22/1 Francesco Molinari 25/1 Jon Rahm 25/1 Tommy Fleetwood 25/1 Billy Horschel 28/1 Webb Simpson 28/1 Xander Schauffele 33/1 Bubba Watson 40/1 Gary Woodland 40/1 Patrick Cantlay 40/1 Patrick Reed 40/1 Phil Mickelson 40/1 Aaron Wise 50/1 Cameron Smith 50/1 Keegan Bradley 50/1 Kyle Stanley 50/1 Marc Leishman 50/1 Paul Casey 50/1 Kevin Na 66/1 Patton Kizzire 200/1