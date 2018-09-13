PGA Tour Championship: Odds to win final FedExCup event
The odds to win the 2018 Tour Championship are in, and Tiger Woods is near the top among the 30 golfers remaining in the PGA Tour's FedExCup playoffs.
Woods opened at 12-to-1 odds to win the last of the four FedExCup playoff events, tied with Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas. Tiger also sits at No. 20 in the reset FedExCup playoff standings entering the season finale in Atlanta.
Justin Rose (7/1) opened as the favorite to win the Tour Championship, which would also net him the FedExCup trophy. Dustin Johnson (8/1) and Rory McIlroy (9/1) were close behind Rose in the odds.
MORE: Breaking down huge FedExCup payouts
Last year's Tour Championship was won by Xander Schauffele, who is another member of this year's field of 30, but Thomas held on to take home the 2017 FedExCup. In other words, it's not all about who wins the Tour Championship. Here is a breakdown of the FedExCup finishing scenarios.
The Tour Championship will still have a huge impact on the FedEx Cup standings, which are currently led by Bryson DeChambeau. The Tour Championship winner will get 2,000 FedExCup points, which could shake up the leaderboard in a major way.
Odds to win 2018 Tour Championship
Here's a look at the latest odds to win the 2018 Tour Championship, according to Vegas Insider:
Rickie Fowler 18/1
Tour Championship odds (as of Sept. 12)
Justin Rose
7/1
Dustin Johnson
8/1
Rory McIlroy
9/1
Brooks Koepka
12/1
Justin Thomas
12/1
Tiger Woods
12/1
Bryson DeChambeau
18/1
Rickie Fowler
18/1
Hideki Matsuyama
20/1
Tony Finau
20/1
Jason Day
22/1
Francesco Molinari
25/1
Jon Rahm
25/1
Tommy Fleetwood
25/1
Billy Horschel
28/1
Webb Simpson
28/1
Xander Schauffele
33/1
Bubba Watson
40/1
Gary Woodland
40/1
Patrick Cantlay
40/1
Patrick Reed
40/1
Phil Mickelson
40/1
Aaron Wise
50/1
Cameron Smith
50/1
Keegan Bradley
50/1
Kyle Stanley
50/1
Marc Leishman
50/1
Paul Casey
50/1
Kevin Na
66/1
Patton Kizzire
200/1