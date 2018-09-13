PGA Tour Championship: Odds to win final FedExCup event

Here are the latest odds to win the 2018 Tour Championship, the final FedExCup playoff event.

The odds to win the 2018 Tour Championship are in, and Tiger Woods is near the top among the 30 golfers remaining in the PGA Tour's FedExCup playoffs.

Woods opened at 12-to-1 odds to win the last of the four FedExCup playoff events, tied with Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas. Tiger also sits at No. 20 in the reset FedExCup playoff standings entering the season finale in Atlanta.

Justin Rose (7/1) opened as the favorite to win the Tour Championship, which would also net him the FedExCup trophy. Dustin Johnson (8/1) and Rory McIlroy (9/1) were close behind Rose in the odds.

MORE: Breaking down huge FedExCup payouts

Last year's Tour Championship was won by Xander Schauffele, who is another member of this year's field of 30, but Thomas held on to take home the 2017 FedExCup. In other words, it's not all about who wins the Tour Championship. Here is a breakdown of the FedExCup finishing scenarios.

The Tour Championship will still have a huge impact on the FedEx Cup standings, which are currently led by Bryson DeChambeau. The Tour Championship winner will get 2,000 FedExCup points, which could shake up the leaderboard in a major way.

Odds to win 2018 Tour Championship

Here's a look at the latest odds to win the 2018 Tour Championship, according to Vegas Insider:

Tour Championship odds (as of Sept. 12)

Justin Rose

7/1

Dustin Johnson

8/1

Rory McIlroy

9/1

Brooks Koepka

12/1

Justin Thomas

12/1

Tiger Woods

12/1

Bryson DeChambeau

18/1

Rickie Fowler

18/1

Hideki Matsuyama

20/1

Tony Finau

20/1

Jason Day

22/1

Francesco Molinari

25/1

Jon Rahm

25/1

Tommy Fleetwood

25/1

Billy Horschel

28/1

Webb Simpson

28/1

Xander Schauffele

33/1

Bubba Watson

40/1

Gary Woodland

40/1

Patrick Cantlay

40/1

Patrick Reed

40/1

Phil Mickelson

40/1

Aaron Wise

50/1

Cameron Smith

50/1

Keegan Bradley

50/1

Kyle Stanley

50/1

Marc Leishman

50/1

Paul Casey

50/1

Kevin Na

66/1

Patton Kizzire

200/1

