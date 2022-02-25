Bryson DeChambeau on pace to return at Arnold Palmer Invitational after injuries

Bryson DeChambeau, barring any last minute setback, will be back on the PGA Tour next week.

DeChambeau plans to defend his title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week, his agent said on Friday. DeChambeau had been recovering from hip and wrist injuries.

“It’s important to Bryson to try and defend at an event that has Arnold Palmer’s name on it, so he’s doing everything in his power to play,” DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, told the PGA Tour. “He’ll continue to rehab over the next few days and without any setbacks, we’re hopeful he’ll be able to compete next week.”

DeChambeau has appeared just twice on Tour this season, most recently at the Farmers Insurance Open where he missed the cut. He withdrew from the Sony Open in January with a wrist injury, and then pulled out of the Saudi International after the opening round with a left hand and hip injuries.

Though that drew plenty of speculation, DeChambeau insisted that he just fell earlier in the week in Saudi Arabia and said that fans need to “chill.”

DeChambeau hasn’t played since, but has been in the news constantly due to rumors about the proposed Saudi-backed golf venture. Though DeChambeau had reportedly been offered more than $100 million to compete there instead — something he’s denied — he has since reaffirmed his support for the PGA Tour and said he’s not going anywhere.

“While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding my support for another tour, I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I,” DeChambeau said last week. “As of now, I am focused on getting myself healthy and competing again soon.”

DeChambeau has won eight times on Tour and twice last season, including at Bay Hill and the rescheduled 2020 U.S. Open. The 28-year-old had nine top-10 finishes on Tour last season, but he hasn’t won since he lifted the Arnold Palmer Invitational trophy. He is currently ranked No. 12 in the Official World Golf Rankings.