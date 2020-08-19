Brooks Koepka withdraws from The Northern Trust over knee injury, ending his PGA Tour season

Brooks Koepka’s PGA Tour season is over.

Koepka withdrew from The Northern Trust at TPC Boston on Wednesday, which marked the first of three FedExCup Playoff events, due to his lingering knee and hip injury. As he currently sits 97th in the FedExCup standings and is outside the threshold to qualify for next week’s BMW Championship, Koepka’s season is over.

Koepka’s lingering knee injury

Koepka underwent a stem cell treatment to repair a partially torn patella tendon in his left knee after last season’s Tour Championship, and then re-tore that tendon a few months later after slipping on wet concrete at The CJ Cup.

He tried to play through since play resumed after the COVID-19 hiatus, but said last month that nothing had really improved at all. Koepka was in position to make a move on the final day of the PGA Championship two weeks ago, but carded a 4-over in his final round. He then missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship last weekend.

“This is physical,” Koepka said last week, via Golf.com. “I know how to do it, I can do it, I just physically can’t do it … My golf swing’s fine if I can physically do it.”

Koepka has won seven times in his PGA Tour career, four of which came at major championships, and won three times last season alone.

Tiger commits to BMW Championship

Though Koepka’s season is over, Tiger Woods’ postseason will continue.

Woods, who is in the field this week in Boston, committed to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields in Chicago next week — which will be the first time he’s played in consecutive weeks on Tour all year.

Woods is currently No. 49 in the FedExCup standings. The 82-time Tour winner already has a win under his belt this season, though he has played just twice since play resumed and hasn’t finished better than T37.

