After slipping on wet concrete, Brooks Koepka withdraws from The CJ Cup with knee injury

After a rough outing on Friday in South Korea, Brooks Koepka is headed home early.

Koepka, who fired a 3-over-75 on Friday, withdrew from The CJ Cup with a knee injury, the PGA Tour announced on Friday afternoon.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from THE CJ CUP with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/WVS0RN6O9c — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 18, 2019

The 29-year-old underwent stem cell treatment on his left knee to repair a partially torn patella tendon after the season, fixing an injury he said had been bothering him throughout the year. Koepka said that he slipped on wet concrete during his round Friday and hit his left knee.

“During the course of Friday’s round, I slipped on wet concrete aggravating a previous injury to my left knee,” Koepka said, via Golf.com. “After consulting with my doctor, I have been advised to withdraw from the CJ Cup and head home for further tests. I appreciate everyone’s concerns and support. I’ll keep you posted as I learn more.”

Koepka got off to a poor start on Friday, making bogey on two of his first three holes of the day. While he made birdie on Nos. 13 and 15, he closed out his front nine with another pair of bogeys to finish 3-over. He was much more consistent on his back nine, carding seven-straight pars; Koepka made bogey on No. 8 before closing out his round with another par.

He fired a 3-under 69 on Thursday in the opening round, however, and was even on the tournament in a tie for 51st when he withdrew.

Koepka, who won The CJ Cup last year, is off to a slow start on Tour this season — having missed the cut earlier this month at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, his first event of the year. The seven-time Tour winner won three times last season, also picking up wins at the PGA Championship and the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had nine top-10 finishes — including a runner-up finish at the Masters, a T3 finish at the Tour Championship and a T4 finish at The Open Championship.

Justin Thomas leads the field in South Korea after two rounds at 13-under par, thanks to an impressive 9-under 63 on Friday. Danny Lee and South Korean Ben An are tied in second at 11-under heading into the weekend.

