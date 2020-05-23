Greg Norman's replica Claret Jug from the 1986 British Open sold for $61,000 at auction

Greg Norman of Australia kisses the Claret Jug after winning his first major title during the final round of the 115th Open Championship held on July 20, 1986, at the Ailsa Course of Turnberry Golf Club in Turnberry, Scotland, United Kingdom. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

One lucky fan has secured the most iconic trophy in golf.

A replica of Greg Norman’s Claret Jug from his 1986 win at the British Open sold for $61,164 at auction on Saturday night.

While it’s not the real Claret Jug — that trophy travels from winner to winner each year — winners receive a full-size personalized replica to commemorate their win. They can also order up to three smaller replicas.

There are three other replica trophies, too, two of which are used for traveling exhibitions and one that remains at the British Museum of Golf at St. Andrews.

1986 was an impressive year for the Australian, who picked up three PGA Tour wins and had 10 top-10 finishes that season. Norman, along with his win at Turnberry, won the Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational with a combined 27-under for the week, and then the Kemper Open just a month later. He finished in second at both the PGA Championship and The Masters that season, and actually led all four major championships heading into Sunday. The British Open, however, was the only one he was able to close.

Norman claimed the win by a dominant five strokes, ahead of Gordon Brand, Bernhard Langer, Ian Woosnam and Nick Faldo.

The 65-year-old, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001, finished his career with 20 wins on Tour and 88 in total. His only major championships came at the British Open, however, where he won a second time in 1993.

This Claret Jug is just the latest to be auctioned off in recent years. Per the listing, Sam Snead’s 1946 trophy was sold for $262,900 in 2013, and Mark Calcavecchia’s 1989 trophy sold for $95,525.

