PGA Tour announces fall 2025 schedule and one longtime staple is missing

The PGA Tour announced the fall portion of its 2025 schedule and one longtime staple is missing.

The slate of seven events looks largely the same except for the absence of the Tour's longtime stop in Las Vegas. In October, after the conclusion of the Shriners Children's Hospital Open at TPC Summerlin, Shriners announced that it was ending its title sponsorship. Last year, the Tour kept its Napa, California event on the schedule after Fortinet dropped its title sponsorship. The Tour planned to underwrite the Napa event this season, renaming it the Napa Valley Championship until it secured Procore to come on board at the 11th hour in a multi-year deal as the title sponsor of the Procore Championship. But the schedule the Tour released has an open date listed where the Vegas event typically sits in the schedule. The Tour has not responded to questions about the future of the Vegas site before publication of this story.

The other seven Fall tournaments look largely the same, although Zozo, which served as the title sponsor of the Zozo Championship for six years, has been replaced by the Baycurrent Classic and has shifted to Yokohama Country Club in Yokohama, Japan.

The fall portion of the schedule begins with the Procore Championship (Sept. 8-14) at Silverado Resort in Napa. It ends in November with the RSM Classic (Nov. 17-23).

The FedEx Cup Fall will help finalize Tour cards for the 2026 season. This slate of seven events will be even more critical next season as the Tour has reduced the number of fully exempt players to the top 100 in the FedEx Cup standings, down from 125. The top 100 after the fall portion of the schedule will be exempt into full-field events as well as the Players Championship. Winners of fall events still receive a two-year Tour exemption, 500 FedEx Cup points, entry into the Sentry and eligibility into majors that typically invite Tour winners (the Masters and PGA Championship). As part of the AON Next 10, players ranked Nos. 51-60 in the FedEx Cup Fall earn their way into two early-season 2026 signature events, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

Here's the fall schedule:

Sept. 8-14 Procore Championship

Sept. 29-Oct. 5 Sanderson Farms Championship

Oct. 6-12 Baycurrent Classic

Oct. 20-26 Black Desert Championship

Nov. 3-9 World Wide Technology Championship

Nov. 10-16 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Nov. 17-23 RSM Classic

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: The PGA Tour announced its fall 2025 schedule of seven events