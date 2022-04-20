PGA team event from TPC Louisiana: One long shot duo & one favorite two win

Subscribe to Yahoo Sportsbook Daily

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

We have reached the PGA's one and only team event on the schedule, the Zurich Classic from TPC Louisiana in New Orleans. Pamela Maldonado gives you two pairs of golfers that could hoist the cup on Sunday,

Bet $10 on any game at BetMGM and get $200 in free bets added to your account. You don't need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOVIP to get started. New BetMGM customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. Terms apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts