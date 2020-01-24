PGA Merchandise Show 2020: CBD companies target golfers with new array of products

ORLANDO — If you’re looking for a way to gauge the impact of CBD on the golf industry, consider this: A year ago there were six CBD companies at the PGA Merchandise Show. This past week at the Orange County Convention Center the number was closer to 20. Although the professional tours and the FDA have yet to endorse or regulate its use, CBD has found converts in golf.

If you’re unfamiliar with CBD, it’s short for Cannabidiol, which is a property of cannabis and known for its natural healing properties. CBD is one of the several compounds that can be extracted from the cannabis or marijuana plant. THC, the intoxicating compound in cannabis is a separate compound that is not an ingredient in pure CBD products. In other words, CBD does not get you “high.” For golfers it is often used for pain management, muscle recovery, easing nerves or as a sleep aid.

RELATED: Is this golf’s magic potion?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Credit: Patrick Koenig/Medterra

Among the CBD companies with a large presence on the PGA Show floor was Medterra. The brand, endorsed by tour pros Charley Hoffman, Lucas Glover and Morgan Hoffmann, has a range of products from tinctures and capsules (for oral ingestion) to pain and relaxing creams (for topical application). One standout at the show was the Manuka CBD Cream ($35). Manuka Honey is a natural ingredient with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. When blended with CBD, the cream soothes and nourishes the skin.

RELATED: A golfer’s introductory guide to CBD

Functional Remedies is another leading hemp company within golf that made a return to Orlando this year. The Endosport line marketed to golf, includes hemp oil products, which aren’t technically the same as CBD but have similar anti-inflammatory and relaxing qualities.

Beyond the big players in golf, some of the more niche CBD brands brought new and exciting products to share with the golf industry. Hath developed a 24-hour patch (five-pack for $68) with 35mg of hemp extract (another term for CBD). The patch is great for targeted relief over long periods of time. The adhesive patch is non-invasive for a comfortable wear on or off the course.

Story continues

Colorado Hemp Honey is another unique brand that creates natural honey from the company-owned sustainable bee farms. The CBD-infused honey products (honey sticks start at $27 for a 10-pack) are easy to ingest, and the honey masks the earthy taste many hemp products have.

Boomer Naturals offers CBD and a product they call CB5, which is a FDA-compliant supplement similar to CBD that also targets the body’s endocannabinoid system for natural benefits. The brand offers CBD and CB5 products in topical and oral forms—and even has a line for pets. Company representatives say that many golf clubs and courses feel more comfortable selling a FDA-compliant product like CB5 in their shops to avoid any liability issues.

Among other things, Hempcy CBD offers a unique product—a sunscreen infused with CBD to soothe skin and soften wrinkles—in addition to sun protection ($10). The Orlando-based brand has found success beyond golf in sports such as tennis and bodybuilding. The company said its blueberry/lemonade-flavored tinctures ($50) and Tee Time energy shots (12-pack for $50) were the most inquired about products at the PGA Show.

Other companies in attendance included Myaderm CBD, CBDMD, Golf Gum, On Duty CBD, Pachamama CBD, Dr. Jack’s CBD, NanoCraft CBD and ParForm Golf.

RELATED: Players are using and endorsing CBD, but the PGA Tour is wary

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

