PGA-LIV Golf merger live: Donald Trump offers his response – latest reaction

Phil Mickelson speaks during a press conference before the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral - USA Today/Jasen Vinlove

04:53 PM

Notable absentee

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has not been part of any official press releases to this point.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman looks on during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Orlando at The Orange County National on April 02, 2023 in Orlando, Florida - Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

04:46 PM

US PGA champion having some fun

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee has been one of the LIV’s most outspoken critics from within the punditry ranks.

His comments clearly did not pass Brooks Koepka by...

Welfare Check on Chamblee — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) June 6, 2023

04:39 PM

Andrew Coltart speaking to Sky Sports News

On his initial reaction...

“I’m absolutely in shock. Scrolling through Twitter, I think everybody has just been taken aback by this. Nobody saw it coming.

“It is remarkable the players have found out at the same time. You would expect, being a player-run organisation, the players of would have some input into that [merger].

“That is a little bit bizarre, but that’s how CEO’s have that executive decision to make those decisions for the benefit of the companies they run.

On Rory McIlroy...

“He’s [Rory McIlroy] given his heart and soul for the last two years, arguably to the detriment of his own golf game, for the support of the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, and I have to question whether he knew much of this.,

“But there’s absolutely no doubt that if he did, it would have been an incredibly distraction, and he would have wondered what was all the time and effort for to get to this point.

04:36 PM

Another disgruntled PGA Tour player

Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes is another PGA Tour player to reveal his first knowledge of the deal came through Twitter.

Nothing like finding out through Twitter that we’re merging with a tour that we said we’d never do that with. — Mackenzie Hughes (@MacHughesGolf) June 6, 2023

04:33 PM

'A big, beautiful, glamourous deal'

Former US President Donald Trump has chimed in with his reaction. Numerous LIV events have been held at Trump-owned courses since the tour’s launch.

“GREAT NEWS FROM LIV GOLF. A BIG, BEAUTIFUL, AND GLAMOROUS DEAL FOR THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF GOLF. CONGRATS TO ALL!!!”

04:29 PM

Rory quotes on LIV

Rory McIlroy has been the face of the PGA Tour’s campaign against LIV Golf over the past two years. He has, at times, been cutting about LIV and the player who chose to join the breakaway tour.

Here is a selection of McIlroy’s comment about LIV.

“I think at this stage, if you go over and play on a different tour, then go over and play on a different tour. You’re sort of basically leaving all your peers behind to go make more money, which is fine. But just go over there. Don’t try and come back and play over here again.”

“It was when that lawsuit was filed last week or whatever it was. And the thing that I would say, I certainly have a little more respect for the guys that haven’t put their names to the suit. So yeah, I mean, it’s become a little more personal because of that.”

“There’s no room in the golf world for LIV Golf. I don’t agree with what LIV is doing. If LIV went away tomorrow, I’d be super happy.”

Story continues

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during a practice around for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club - AP Photo/Abbie Parr

04:22 PM

Monahan on LIV

Just a year ago, Jay Monahan called LIV “a for­eign monar­chy that is spend­ing bil­lions of dol­lars in an at­tempt to buy the game of golf.”

The stance of many has clearly changed a lot since then.

Jay Monahan - Shutterstock /Erik Lesser

04:19 PM

An important reminder

Today’s announcement has unveiled a commercial deal between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf.

There is little clarity as yet on how golf will actually look as a product moving forward.

04:13 PM

Split down the middle?

Reading initial reactions to this news is extraordinary. It genuinely appears to have caught the game of golf completely off guard – with varying viewpoints already emerging.

Michael Kim has questioned whether PGA Tour players should have been considered in this deal.

The hell is going on? — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) June 6, 2023

Very curious how many people knew this deal was happening. About 5-7 people? Player run organization right? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) June 6, 2023

Bernd Wiesberger, who left the DP World Tour for LIV Golf, has also offered some reaction.

Common sense has prevailed!!! — Bernd Wiesberger (@BWiesberger) June 6, 2023

04:07 PM

Full statement from DP World Tour

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the DP World Tour, said “This is a momentous day. We are delighted to be able to not only reignite our relationship with PIF, but also to have the opportunity to build on our current Strategic Alliance partnership with the PGA Tour.

“Together we will be stronger than ever and well positioned to continue to bring the game to all corners of the globe.

“To partner in this new entity and influence the growth of the game for all our DP World Tour members is energizing and exciting.”

04:05 PM

Bolt from the blue

This is a story that caught many off guard, Collin Morikawa included it appears.

I love finding out morning news on Twitter — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) June 6, 2023

04:02 PM

Mickelson among first to chime in

Awesome day today 😊 https://t.co/qUwVJiydym — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 6, 2023

04:00 PM

A merger of huge proportions

LIV’s Golf’s sensational merger with the PGA and DP World Tours is a seismic event in world sport.

The initial steps in closing a two-year schism that had the potential to fundamentally alter the landscape of golf has begun but how this new partnership will manifest itself remains unclear.

A statement from the PGA Tour’s commissioner Jay Monahan, read: “The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund [PIF] today announced a landmark agreement to unify the game of golf, on a global basis.

“The parties have signed an agreement that combines PIF’s golf-related commercial businesses and rights [including LIV Golf] with the commercial businesses and rights of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour into a new, collectively owned, for-profit entity to ensure that all stakeholders benefit from a model that delivers maximum excitement and competition among the game’s best players.

“In addition, PIF will make a capital investment into the new entity to facilitate its growth and success. The new entity [name TBD] will implement a plan to grow these combined commercial businesses, drive greater fan engagement and accelerate growth initiatives already underway. With LIV Golf in the midst of its second, groundbreaking season, the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF will work together to best feature and grow team golf going forward.”

This is a commercial agreement between the three dominant golf tours in the world, leaving questions as to how golf will practically look in future.

Also up in the air is what this means for the Ryder Cup…

Stay with us for full reaction as this story develops.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.