PGA Championship: Tee times include great groupings

Starting this Thursday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, 156 players will tee off in the 100th PGA Championship, starting with Michael Block at 7:50 a.m. Eastern and lasting right on through until Andrew Putnam at 3:32.

Everyone’s going to be tuning in for one key pairing, but there’ll be plenty of goodness up and down the full list of tee times, which you can get by tapping right here.

Key pairings for Thursday (all times Eastern)

8:39 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter

9:01 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

9:23 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

1:53 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott

2:15 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari

2:37 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose

Solid groupings right there. The PGA Championship begins Thursday on TNT.

