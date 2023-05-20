PGA Championship Round 3 pairings, tee times: Who missed the cut?

The cut has been made at the 2023 PGA Championship.

Only nine men are under par through 36 holes as we hit the weekend at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

There is a three-way tie at the top, with 2022 Masters champ Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland sitting at 5-under. Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champ and current member of LIV Golf, and Justin Suh trail the leaders at 3-under

Here are the pairings and tee times for the third round, as well as the players who are going home:

Round 2 recap: Three tied at the top

Third round pairings and tee times for 2023 PGA Championship

All times Eastern. Every pair starts on No. 1

8:10 a.m.: Mark Hubbard, Rikuya Hoshino

8:20 a.m.: Yannik Paul, Denny McCarthy

8:30 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Lee Hodges

8:40 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas

8:50 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Kazuki Higa

9 a.m.: Alex Smalley, Thomas Detry

9:10 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson

9:20 a.m.: Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

9:30 a.m.: Taylor Montgomery, Thomas Pieters

9:40 a.m.: Adrian Meronk, Dean Burmester

10 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm

10:10 a.m.: Thriston Lawrence, Tom Hoge

10:20 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Ben Taylor

10:30 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Lucas Herbert

10:40 a.m.: Taylor Moore, Pablo Larrazabal

10:50 a.m.: Sam Stevens, Padraig Harrington

11 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Nicolai Højgaard

11:10 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Matt Wallace

11:20 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa

11:30 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood

11:40 a.m.: Hayden Buckley, Sihwan Kim

Noon: Sahith Theegala, J.T. Poston

12:10 p.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez

12:20 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott

12:30 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Kurt Kitayama

12:40 p.m.: K.H. Lee, Harold Varner III

12:50 p.m.: Eric Cole, Ryan Fox

1 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Mito Pereira

1:10 p.m.: Cam Davis, Dustin Johnson

1:20 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Matt NeSmith

1:40 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

1:50 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Adam Svensson

2 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell

2:10 p.m.: Justin Rose, Michael Block

2:20 p.m.: Callum Tarren, Taylor Pendrith

2:30 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka

2:40 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Justin Suh

2:50 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners

Players who missed the cut at the 2023 PGA Championship

The cut came in at 5-over. These players' run at Oak Hill is over:

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, +6Brian Harman, +6Si Woo Kim, +6Rickie Fowler, +6Jordan Smith, +6Billy Horschel, +6Andrew Putnam, +6Matt Fitzpatrick, +6Brendan Steele, +6Davis Thompson, +6Adri Arnaus, +6Brendon Todd, +7Nick Taylor, +7Anirban Lahiri, +7Russell Henley, +7Matt Kuchar, +7Francesco Molinari, +7Ben Griffin, +7Davis Riley, +7Alex Noren, +7Luke Donald, +7Callum Shinkwin, +8Tom Kim, +8Trey Mullinax, +8Colin Inglis, +8Wyndham Clark, +8Scott Stallings, +8Adrian Otaegui, +8Gary Woodland, +8Joaquin Niemann, +8Mackenzie Hughes, +8Jason Day, +8Brandon Wu, +9Harris English, +9Rasmus Hojgaard, +9Cameron Young, +9Seamus Power, +9J.J. Spaun, +9David Micheluzzi, +9Nick Hardy, +9Nico Echavarria, +9Emiliano Grillo, +9Jimmy Walker, +9Matt Cahill, +10Talor Gooch, +10Thorbjorn Olesen, +11Y.E. Yang, +11Danny Willett, +11Abraham Ancer, +11Maverick McNealy, +11Sam Ryder, +12Sadom Kaewkanjana, +12Robert MacIntyre, +12Greg Koch, +12Braden Shattuck, +12Steven Alker, +12Steve Holmes, +12Jeremy Wells, +12Ben Kern, +13Sungjae Im, +13JJ Killeen, +13Adam Schenk, +13Ockie Strydom, +13Kevin Kisner, +13David Lingmerth, +13Webb Simpson, +14Sam Burns, +14Aaron Wise, +14Chris French, +15John Somers, +16Jesse Droemer, +16Alex Beach, +17Josh Speight, +17Wyatt Worthington II, +17Anthony Cordes, +17Russell Grove, +18Kenny Pigman, +19Gabe Reynolds, +20Shaun Micheel, +23Chris Sanger, +25

How to watch the 2023 PGA Championship on TV

ESPN will have live coverage Saturday from 10 a.m. ET until 1 p.m. ET. Action then jumps over to CBS, which will broadcast from 1-7 p.m. ET. The schedule is the same for Sunday's final round.

How to live stream the 2023 PGA Championship

The PGA Championship can be live streamed via ESPN+ (starting at 8 a.m. ET) and Paramount+.

