PGA Championship payout: Purse is a tournament record $15 million; $2.7 million to winner

Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Scottie Scheffler
    Scottie Scheffler
    American golfer (1996-)

The golfer who takes home the Wanamaker Trophy as the winner of the PGA Championship will again take advantage of the increased payouts of the tour's major tournaments.

The purse for this year's PGA Championship at Southern Hills Golf Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is $15 million, a tournament record, up $3 million from 2021.

The winner will take home $2.7 million.

Last year's champion, Phil Mickelson, received $2.16 million for his historic win when he became the oldest men’s major champion.

The 2022 Masters also paid out $15 million, with Scottie Scheffler taking home the Green Jacket and a cool $2.7 million.

The overall payout record was for 2022 The Players Championship in March, which had a purse of $20 million. Cameron Smith's one-shot victory earned him $3.6 million.

Abraham Ancer putts on the eighth green during the second round of the PGA Championship.
Here are the payouts for the golfers who made the cut at the PGA Championship

Winner : $2.7 million

2: $1.62 million

3: $1.02 million

4: $720,000

5: $600,000

6: $516,250

7: $475,000

8: $436,600

9: $400,000

10: $371,250

11: $343,750

12: $316,250

13: $291,250

14: $278,750

15: $266,250

16: $253,750

17: $241,250

18: $228,750

19: $216,250

20: $203,750

21: $191,250

22: $178,750

23: $166,250

24: $153,750

25: $141,250

26: $128,750

27: $116,250

28: $104,375

29: $97,750

30: $91,250

31: $86,250

32: $81,250

33: $76,250

34: $71,250

35: $66,250

36: $63,750

37: $61,250

38: $58,750

39: $56,250

40: $53,750

41: $51,250

42: $48,750

43: $46,250

44: $43,750

45: $41,250

46: $38,750

47: $36,875

48: $35,000

49: $33,750

50: $32,500

51: $31,250

52: $30,500

53: $29,875

54: $29,250

55: $28,750

56: $28,250

57: $27,875

58: $27,500

59: $27,250

60: $27,000

61: $26,750

62: $26,500

63: $26,250

64: $26,000

65: $25,750

66: $25,500

67: $25,250

68: $25,000

69: $24,750

