PGA Championship payout: Purse is a tournament record $15 million; $2.7 million to winner
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Scottie SchefflerAmerican golfer (1996-)
The golfer who takes home the Wanamaker Trophy as the winner of the PGA Championship will again take advantage of the increased payouts of the tour's major tournaments.
The purse for this year's PGA Championship at Southern Hills Golf Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is $15 million, a tournament record, up $3 million from 2021.
The winner will take home $2.7 million.
Last year's champion, Phil Mickelson, received $2.16 million for his historic win when he became the oldest men’s major champion.
The 2022 Masters also paid out $15 million, with Scottie Scheffler taking home the Green Jacket and a cool $2.7 million.
The overall payout record was for 2022 The Players Championship in March, which had a purse of $20 million. Cameron Smith's one-shot victory earned him $3.6 million.
SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for daily updates sent to your inbox
COUNTRY OVER GOLF: PGA of America stood up for country by moving PGA Championship to Southern Hills
Here are the payouts for the golfers who made the cut at the PGA Championship
Winner : $2.7 million
2: $1.62 million
3: $1.02 million
4: $720,000
5: $600,000
6: $516,250
7: $475,000
8: $436,600
9: $400,000
10: $371,250
11: $343,750
12: $316,250
13: $291,250
14: $278,750
15: $266,250
16: $253,750
17: $241,250
18: $228,750
19: $216,250
20: $203,750
21: $191,250
22: $178,750
23: $166,250
24: $153,750
25: $141,250
26: $128,750
27: $116,250
28: $104,375
29: $97,750
30: $91,250
31: $86,250
32: $81,250
33: $76,250
34: $71,250
35: $66,250
36: $63,750
37: $61,250
38: $58,750
39: $56,250
40: $53,750
41: $51,250
42: $48,750
43: $46,250
44: $43,750
45: $41,250
46: $38,750
47: $36,875
48: $35,000
49: $33,750
50: $32,500
51: $31,250
52: $30,500
53: $29,875
54: $29,250
55: $28,750
56: $28,250
57: $27,875
58: $27,500
59: $27,250
60: $27,000
61: $26,750
62: $26,500
63: $26,250
64: $26,000
65: $25,750
66: $25,500
67: $25,250
68: $25,000
69: $24,750
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: PGA Championship payout: Purse a record $15M; $2.M to the winner