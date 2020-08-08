PGA Championship live golf scores, results, highlights from Saturday's Round 3 leaderboard

We're two rounds through the 2020 PGA Championship, and there's a clear hierarchy of golfers who can truly challenge for the Wanamaker Trophy through weekend play.

That group is led by Haotong Li, whose out-of-nowhere performance in Round 2 (5-under 65) pushed him to the top of the leaderboard at 8 under for the tournament. The winner of PGA Championship is far from certain, however — he has several golfers nipping at his heels with Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Justin Rose, Jason Day, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood and two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka all sitting at 6 under through two rounds.

It looks like it could be a tight race to the finish, but there are a few storylines to monitor as we progress through Round 3 on Saturday, including whether Koepka's hip — which required attention from a trainer multiple times on Friday — will continue to be problematic for him. It will also be curious to see whether Li's performance will change after he spent several hours at TPC Harding Park practicing after his second round.

Tiger Woods is another golfer to watch; he suffered from an abysmal short game on Friday, gaining two strokes for the tournament. He's a long shot to win his fifth PGA Championship and 83rd PGA Tour event, but perhaps the lowered stakes will allow him to be more aggressive on Saturday.

Speaking of which, Justin Thomas has enjoyed a complete turnaround in Round 3 after barely sneaking into the weekend cut at 1 over. He birdied five times in the front nine on Saturday.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from the 2020 PGA Championship leaders. Follow below for complete results from Saturday's Round 3:

PGA Championship live updates, highlights from Round 3

7:20 p.m.: DeChambeau is just two behind the leaders, and he's rolling in long putts:

DeChambeau trying to make a move up the leaderboard.









6:55 p.m.: Four holes, four pars for Li, who still leads by one.

6:35 p.m.: Koepka, balky hip and all, makes it a five-way tie for second (7 under) with a birdie at 4.

6:30 p.m.: Li putts for birdie on each of his first two holes but leaves both attempts well short. He saves par both times.

6:15 p.m.: Scottie Sheffler holes out from the bunker and moves into a tie for second. (UPDATE: He shot a 31 on the front nine with five birdies.)

Can't do it any better than this.





6 p.m.: Li, after hours on the driving range and practice green, is back on the course to begin his third round as the leader.

Haotong Li is DIALED IN and his round hasn't even started yet.

4:56 p.m.: Not Tiger's best round, but that is an absurd level of consistency.

Tiger Woods has made at least one birdie in every round of his career at the PGA Championship.









3:30 p.m.: This close to a hole in one:

2:10 p.m.: Phil making eagles like it's no big deal.

1:53 p.m.: A reminder of just how dedicated Haotong Li is.

The leader in the clubhouse. @haotong_li is grinding on the putting green nearly four hours after his round.

1:06 p.m.: Justin Thomas is on the prowl.